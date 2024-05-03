Long before Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's magic spell against RR, Trent Boult called him...
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar starred for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 3 crucial wickets in a narrow victory. Known for his swing bowling, he was praised as the best new ball bowler in the world by Trent Boult in a social media interaction with Jos Jos Buttler.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowling line-up for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, taking 3 wickets for 41 runs in a high-scoring run chase. More importantly, Bhuvi, as he is popularly known among his teammates and fans, broke the back of RR's batting line-up, dismissing arguably their two best batsmen, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson, for a duck in the first over itself and then wrapped up the match for his team by dismissing the dangerous Rovman Powell in the last over of the match.