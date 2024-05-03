Active Stocks
Livemint

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar starred for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 3 crucial wickets in a narrow victory. Known for his swing bowling, he was praised as the best new ball bowler in the world by Trent Boult in a social media interaction with Jos Jos Buttler.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar collects the ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowling line-up for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, taking 3 wickets for 41 runs in a high-scoring run chase. More importantly, Bhuvi, as he is popularly known among his teammates and fans, broke the back of RR's batting line-up, dismissing arguably their two best batsmen, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson, for a duck in the first over itself and then wrapped up the match for his team by dismissing the dangerous Rovman Powell in the last over of the match.

Bhuvi's heroics, coupled with some sharp bowling from skipper Pat Cummins (2 wickets for 34 runs) and T Natarajan (2 wickets for 34 runs), helped Sunrisers to a one-run victory in Hyderabad.

Notably, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, once a mainstay of the Indian bowling attack, has fallen out of favour with the selectors in recent years due to inconsistent performances and injury concerns. However, the right-arm pacer from Uttar Pradesh is regarded as one of the best swing bowlers in the country, if not the world. In fact, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, no slouch himself with the ball, said just last month that if he had to pick the best new ball bowler in the world, it would be Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The incident took place during a rapid-fire exchange between Jos Buttler and Boult that was shared on the Rajasthan Royals social media handle. In the interaction, Buttler asks his teammate "Who is the greatest new-ball bowler in all of cricket?" and Boult responds by naming Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Here's how the discussion went:

Buttler: Who is the greatest new ball bowler? 

Boult: In 20-20 cricket?

Buttler: All cricket. You've got one brand new cherry and you're going to throw it to someone.

Boult: I kind of wanna throw it to Bhuvneshwar Kumar

 

Published: 03 May 2024, 12:19 PM IST
