Longest over in IPL: Shardul Thakur joins Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande for unwanted record during KKR vs LSG tie

Shardul Thakur bowled five wides in an over against KKR to join the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Tushar Deshpande for longest over in IPL history.

Koushik Paul
Updated8 Apr 2025, 07:17 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Shardul Thakur reacts in the match against KKR at Eden Gardens. (REUTERS)

Shardul Thakur equalled Mohammed Siraj and Tushar Deshpande for the longest over in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction, Shardul Thakur was a late pick by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after Mohsin Khan was ruled out due to an injury.

Having impressed with the ball in their four matches so far, Shardul Thakur lost his mojo against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when he bowled as many as five wides in an 11-ball over which came during the 12th over of the KKR innings. However, he compensated with the wicket of KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the final ball of the over.

His over read Wd, Wd, Wd, Wd, Wd, 1, 1, 0, 4, 2, W. Before Shardul Thakur, Chennai Super Kings' Tushar Deshpande (vs LSG) and Mohammed Siraj (vs Mumbai Indians) did the same. While Siraj has bowled five wides, Deshpande bowled three wides and two no-balls.

The LSG all-rounder started the over with five wides. He conceded eight runs in his five legal deliveries next before getting the better of Ajinkya Rahane off a juicy full toss. Nicholas Pooran took the catch.

Shardul Thakur finished his spell with figures of 4-0-52-2, which included eight wides.

Longest over in IPL

11 – Shardul Thakur (LSG vs KKR, 2025)

11 – Tushar Deshpande (CSK v LSG, 2023)

11 – Mohammed Siraj (RCB v MI, 2023)

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 07:17 PM IST
