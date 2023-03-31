‘Longevity of MS Dhoni': Picture from 2008 captains' meet goes viral on social media2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 05:42 PM IST
- Prior to the opening ceremony, a captain meet was organized in which skippers of all teams met
The opening ceremony of TATA IPL 2023 is just moments away now and millions of cricket fans are waiting for the kick-starting of the biggest domestic tournament in the world. Prior to the opening ceremony, a captain meet was organized in which skippers of all teams met. One picture from that captain's meet caught the attention of social media where all skippers of the team are standing for a group photo.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×