The opening ceremony of TATA IPL 2023 is just moments away now and millions of cricket fans are waiting for the kick-starting of the biggest domestic tournament in the world. Prior to the opening ceremony, a captain meet was organized in which skippers of all teams met. One picture from that captain's meet caught the attention of social media where all skippers of the team are standing for a group photo.

Cricket fans on social media pointed out that the only player constant from the first season of IPL in 2008 to this 16th season is the CSK legend, MS Dhoni. The picture went viral on social media and people started comparing the pictures from the two years.

The longevity of MS Dhoni.



The GOAT is still going strong. pic.twitter.com/miVe0hCrht — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 30, 2023

MS Dhoni fans will be eagerly waiting to see the player enter the grounds donning the yellow jersey. Like every year, there are some rumors about his retirement after the 2023 IPL season, but there is no official comment on the reports for now.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma missed that captains meet as he was unwell and could not travel to Ahmedabad.

In other updates from the IPL, Delhi Capitals have announced Abishek Porel as the replacement for Rishabh Pant who is still recovering from his injuries after the car accident. Porel has played 16 first-class, three List A, and three T20s in his career so far. He has 695 runs to his name, at an average of 30.21, and has effected 58 catches and 8 stumpings in first-class cricket.

Mumbai Indians also ruled out Jasprit Bumrah and replaced him with right-arm fast bowler Sandeep Warrior.

“Sandeep Warrier, right-arm fast bowler, will join the Mumbai Indians squad as a replacement player for Jasprit Bumrah. Sandeep, who debuted for India in 2021, is an experienced player in the domestic circuit having played over 200 games with 69 of them in T20 format, taking 362 wickets in his career so far across formats," Mumbai Indians said in a statement on Friday afternoon.