In other updates from the IPL, Delhi Capitals have announced Abishek Porel as the replacement for Rishabh Pant who is still recovering from his injuries after the car accident. Porel has played 16 first-class, three List A, and three T20s in his career so far. He has 695 runs to his name, at an average of 30.21, and has effected 58 catches and 8 stumpings in first-class cricket.