Looked rehearsal for Test match, why not try Prithvi Shaw: Srikkanths scathing verdict on CSK

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth launched a scathing tirade on struggling Chennai Super Kings following their fifth consecutive defeat on the trot in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

After Chennai clobbered Mumbai Indians to orchestrate a blistering start to the tournament, the Super Kings have lost their muse. The five-time champions, who appeared to be a group that sang in harmony, is now a team that has gone off-track from its melody of success.

Chennai has been tilting at windmills, and it was evident after the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, handed them a drubbing at Chepauk. The Knight Riders of Kolkata silenced the vibrant yellow wave while cruising to an emphatic 8-wicket victory. It was Chennai's fifth successive defeat, their first in the tournament's history, and their third consecutive defeat at Chepauk, again a first-time experience for them.

Srikkanth, often called 'Cheeka,' shot a no-holds-barred attack while decoding CSK's shambolic display across all facets of the game. The former captain described CSK's woeful powerplay, which ended at 31/2, as a "rehearsal" for a Test match. He even urged the management to think out of the box and try to use unsold players like out-of-favour Prithvi Shaw.

"One of CSK's worst defeats ever. Powerplay batting looked like a rehearsal for a test match. Whole XI feels like it's running on nostalgia. Time to think out of the box, why not try some unsold players like Prithvi Shaw at this point? Would you try it?, Even chaos is a strategy?" Srikkanth wrote on X.

On Friday, MS Dhoni returned to captain the Super Kings for the first time since 2023 after the designated skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, was ruled out of the remainder of the 18th edition. After being put to bat, Kolkata pummelled Chennai right from the first over as cracks appeared over Chennai's fortress.