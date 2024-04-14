Active Stocks
Fri Apr 12 2024 15:57:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.50 -1.00%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 362.00 -0.32%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.10 -1.56%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,518.90 -1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 766.75 -1.57%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Looking back: When MS Dhoni blamed IPL parties for India's T20 World Cup debacle and asked players to be ‘smart’
BackBack

Looking back: When MS Dhoni blamed IPL parties for India's T20 World Cup debacle and asked players to be ‘smart’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

MS Dhoni advised players to be ‘smart’ about the ‘other things going around in the IPL’.

In 2010, MS Dhoni spoke about the impact of the IPL on the team's performance. Premium
In 2010, MS Dhoni spoke about the impact of the IPL on the team's performance.

In 2010, after India got eliminated from the T20 World Cup, the-then captain MS Dhoni spoke about the impact of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the team's performance. He emphasized that the IPL itself was not the cause of their underperformance.

However, he did blame after-parties and the fatigue from constant travel during the IPL and asked players to be “smart" about things around the tournament.

“Players also need to be smart, not only about cricket but about other things going around in the IPL. We have to respect your body and give some time for it to recover because there is more to it than playing matches. Attending parties and travelling takes a toll," PTI quoted Dhoni as saying.

Also Read: 'There are players but…': Sunil Gavaskar explains why MS Dhoni is 'Thala for a reason'

Dhoni, however, refused to blame the IPL for India’s exit from the T20 World Cup. He said, on the contrary, the tournament produced players like Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Pragyan Ohja and Amit Mishra. The IPL helped India in match preparation before the T20 World Cup, he said.

Sachin Tendulkar, at that time, disagreed with Dhoni on blaming IPL parties for India’s exit from the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: 'Thala for a reason': MS Dhoni rules list of loudest cheers in IPL 2024 matches

"Parties and performance are two different things that cannot be related and every player should know his responsibility. Parties used to be held even in the past," he told reporters.

At the same time, Master Blaster admitted that he did not go for any of the IPL parties as he “always wanted to be ready for the next match".

IPL and T20 World Cup

IPL 2010 started on March 12 while the final was held on April 25. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni, defeated Sachin’s Mumbai Indians to win the cup. Within a week or so, the T20 World Cup 2010 started on May 1.

Also Read: No Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant in India’s T20 World Cup team: Virat Kohli should open

This time, IPL 2024 started on March 22 while the final will be held on May 26. Again, within a week or so, the T20 World Cup will start on June 2.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 14 Apr 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App