‘Looking good RO!’ - Rohit Sharma shows stylish side in ad shoot, Suryakumar Yadav hilariously imitates him; watch video

Things are looking well and on the up for Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League as the veteran opener marked his return to form with a devastating innings against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, April 20.

The Mumbai Indians comprehensively beat the Chennai Super Kings by 9 wickets, at the Wankhede stadium, and Sharma played a pivotal role in the chase by top-scoring with an unbeaten 76 off 45 balls.

This was the first fifty-plus score from the ‘Hitman’, who has had a torrid time with the bat in IPL 2025.

Looking good, RO! As fans welcomed the MI veteran’s return to form after a string of low scores, Sharma showed a different side of himself.

In a viral clip on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma put his modelling skills to the test as he, along with MI teammate Suryakumar Yadav, posed for an ad shoot for the franchise.

Sharma posed by brushing his hair and delivering his best smile for the cameras but it didn’t go according to plan in the first take.

Known for his impeccable timing of his favourite pull shot, Sharma fluffed the lines as he didn’t align the brushing of the hair and the smile leading Suryakumar Yadav to break into laughter.

He did get it right the second time around, which proves the veteran batter has not lost his touch with his ‘timing’, so as to say.

MI shared the viral video with the caption “Looking good, RO!’ Watch the fun here:

SRH vs MI IPL 2025 After a difficult start to the IPL 2025 season, the 5-time champions have slowly climbed up the ladder. MI have 8 points from 8 matches so far and are currently on a three-match winning streak.