Virat Kohli poor shot selection in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) has been questionable. Although the former India captain scored an unbeaten hundred in the first Test in Perth, Kohli was guilty of chasing deliveries wide of off-stump in Adelaide and Brisbane, which resulted in his dismissal cheaply.

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who is on commentating duty in the ongoing India vs Australia series, has been vocal about Kohli's problem with deliveries outside the off-stump. The Little Master, as he is fondly known, has time and again urged the stylish Indian batter to go back to the drawing board and try to rectify his mistakes.

After the Adelaide Test, Gavaskar told Kohli to follow Sachin Tendulkar's template that brought the Master Blaster back into form in Sydney against Australia back in 2004.

Tendulkar refrained from chasing the deliveries outside off-stump and succeeded. "Just like Sachin Tendulkar did in Sydney, in the previous three Test matches, he was getting out outside the off-stump, caught in the covers, or in the slips.

"He didn't play even one cover drive, only played straight and scored around two hundred and fifty runs by controlling himself and deciding not to play there. If he plays like this, just as Sachin scored a double century, Kohli can also do the same," Gavaskar had said.

How did Sachin rectify himself in 2004? Amidst all these, Tendulkar's old batting video on that Sydney Test became viral on social media. The video has portions of Tendulkar's batting against the mighty Aussies and also an explanation of how he rectified himself during that tour.

“Which shot is dismissing you, you need to analyse that. Not playing cover drive was not a plan. But as soon as I went and stood on the ground and I saw that Australians are trying to play with my patience,” Tendulkar said in the video.