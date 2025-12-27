‘Lost all respect for Steve Smith’: Here’s why fans are slamming Australia captain in Boxing Day Test match | AUS vs ENG

In the AUS vs ENG 4th Test match, Steve Smith’s performance has angered cricket fans. He is Australia’s captain in the Boxing Day match. His batting strategy as the hosts struggled against England in under fire.

Smith was named the captain because Pat Cummins, the regular skipper, was rested for workload management. Cummins, who earlier recovered from a back injury, was rested to secure his long-term fitness.

Australia have already won the Ashes 2025-26 by winning the first 3 Tests in the series. Australia won the 1st Test in Perth by 8 wickets. Mitchell Starc (7/58) and Travis Head (123 off 83) were the key performers.

Australia won the 2nd Test in Brisbane, again by 8 wickets. Key performers included Joe Root (138*) and Michael Neser (5/42).

During the 3rd Test in Adelaide, Australia won by 82 runs. Travis Head (170) and Alex Carey (106) were the key performers.

During the 4th Test, Australia were 152 all out in the 1st Innings, with Josh Tongue taking 5/45. England were also all out for 110 in the. Michael Neser took 4/45.

Australia’s 2nd Innings ended in 132, with Travis Head being the highest run-scorer for the hosts, 46. After getting out for 9 in the 1st innings, Steve Smith remained unbeaten in the 2nd innings. However, his 24 not out failed to impress many fans.

Steve Smith was seen taking singles in the first ball of the over, leaving it to number 11 Jhye Richardson. Fans believed Steve should have taken more responsibility to give Australia a better chance.

Social media reaction “Lost all respect for Steve Smith today. Playing for a personal average. not the team. Cheap singles first ball, leaving a No.11 to face the over. That does not match awareness-it’s selfish cricket. Now England need only 175 to win the Boxing Day Test at MCG,” wrote one of them.

“Steve Smith picking singles of the 1st ball of the over with Number 11 at the other end. Nice. Anyways, that Number 11 pulls like a pro and gets a 3 next ball,” posted another.

Another fan commented, “Steve Smith batting with the tail is always infuriatingly selfish.”

“Steve Smith was completely batting for his average there, lmfao. Everyone in the world farms the strike with the tail, but nah, you gotta have red ink on this minefield,” posted another.

“Interesting tactic by Steve Smith to keep taking a single from the first ball of the over and leaving Richardson to face the rest,” came from another.

One social media user used stronger words, “Great tactics from Steve Smith just feeding the strike to the #11. Really sums up this test filled with brain-dead and dog shit cricket.”

England need 175 runs to win the Boxing Day Test match in the Ashes 2025-26. The visitors are scoring fast, putting on 56/1 in just 8 overs.

Steve Smith in Ashes 2025-26 Throughout Ashes 2025-26, Steve Smith has remained unbeaten in the 2nd innings. He scored 17 in the 1st inning and remained unbeaten at 2 in the 1st Test. In the 2nd Test, he scored 61 in the 1st innings and 23* in the 2nd innings. Smith did not play in the 3rd Test due to an injury.