'Lot of cricket is still left in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Yograj Singh's massive take after India stars quit Tests

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh and father of two-time World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, felt there is a lot of cricket left in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the two stalwarts retired from Test cricket within a span of four days.

While Rohit was the first to announce his retirement from the longest format of the game on May 7, Virat took to Instagram four days later to step away from Tests just ahead of India's tour of England next month.

Known as one of the hardest taskmasters of the game, Yograj opined Kohli will be a big loss in Test cricket for India going forward. “Virat is a big player, so it will obviously be a loss. When many players were either removed, retired, or coerced into retirement in 2011, the team fell apart and has still not stood back up,” Yograj told ANI.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis post Test retirement

“But everyone's time comes. I feel a lot of cricket is still left in Virat and Rohit... I told Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) that it was not the right move when he was retiring. One should walk away from the field when one can no longer walk. If you form a team full of youngsters, it will always fall apart. Maybe Virat feels that he has nothing more left to achieve,” added Yograj, who played one Test and six ODIs for India.

The 67-year-old also added that Rohit needed someone to motivated him daily at this stage. “I think Rohit Sharma needed just one person to motivate him daily, for example, to go for a run at 5 AM. Rohit and Virender Sehwag are two people who retired too early... The greatest players should play till 50 years of age... I am sad about their retirement as no one is left to motivate the youngsters now..,” he stated.

What did Virat, Rohit say in retirement posts? Taking to Instagram stories, Rohit said it has been an honour for him to play for India in whites. He will continue in the ODI format for India. “Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit wrote on his retirement post.

Also Read | Virat Kohli meets Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan with Anushka Sharma

As far as Virat is concerned, the former India captain said he will always look back at his Test career with a smile. "As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.