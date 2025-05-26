Love takes centre stage in Ahmedabad! Woman’s surprise proposal during GT vs CSK match steals hearts; watch viral video

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just about cricket and entertainment. For many, this is also a place to take the next step together, especially for couples. A similar incident happened during Chennai Super Kings' final IPL 2025 game against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

While most of the fans were engrossed in the action between CSK and Gujarat Titans on the field, a woman took the opportunity to surprise her boyfriend with a marriage proposal during the game in front of a jam-packed stadium.

Holding a poster which read, “GT or CSK? Doesn't matter! My real win is you. Will you marry me Aditya?” the woman walked towards the stands where her boyfriend was enjoying the game. Watching his girlfriend with the marriage proposal took the man by surprise.

The woman then took out the ring and went down on one knee. The man didn't waste any time, saying 'Yes'. The video of the entire proposal was shared on social media by Gujarat Titans.

MS Dhoni's CSK win hearts on the field While the woman won her man of dreams off the field, on the field, it was MS Dhoni's CSK who had the last laugh. Already eliminated from the race for playoffs, CSK ended their IPL 2025 campaign with an 83-run win over Gujarat Titans. The loss meant Shubman Gill's side finished their league stage on 18 points. Had they won the game, the 2022 champions would have sealed a top-two spot.