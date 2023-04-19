LSG gun down Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs

LSG gun down Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:44 PM IST
- Chasing 155, RR were stopped at 144 for six as their return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after four years ended in disappointment, despite a creditable outing with the ball earlier in the evening
The pitch was far from conducive for batting, but the bowlers still had a job to do, and the ones at Lucknow Super Giants did that with aplomb for a 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Wednesday.
