LSG mentor Zaheer Khan open to take up India coaching job, 2011 World Cup winner says, ‘It would be a honour’

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Zaheer Khan had expressed his interest in taking up a coaching job with the Indian cricket team if an opportunity comes in future. A winner of the 2011 ODI World Cup, the former Indian speedster retired from international cricket in 2015.

Advertisement

The left-arm seamer continued to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two more years before hanging up his boots in 2017. Since his retirement, Zaheer Khan served as a bowling coach with Mumbai Indians before taking up a role of a mentor at LSG in 2024.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata ahead of their IPL 2025 clash with Kolkata Knight Riders, Zaheer Khan was asked if he would be up for a role in the senior Indian national team if offered.

“It would be an honour to coach Team India,” said the 46-year-old on Monday. Currently, South African Morne Morkel is the bowling coach of the Indian national team. Gautam Gambhir is the head coach.

IPL is success story of cricket: Zaheer Like the previous seasons, the likes of Ashwani Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Vignesh Puthur, Digvesh Rathi have been among the notable uncapped players who impressed with their performances in IPL 2025.

Advertisement

Talking about the rise of young talents in the IPL, Zaheer Khan opined the determination and hunger in the youngsters excites him. “IPL gives them the opportunity. When the league started in 2008, around 600–800 players had registered. But if you look at the last mega auction, nearly 1600 players registered.