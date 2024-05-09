Sanjiv Goenka seen ‘publicly scolding’ KL Rahul; netizens fume, ‘can’t humiliate a senior Indian player like this’
Lucknow Super Giants suffered a crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading to a animated conversation between owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper KL Rahul. The incident received backlash on social media, contrasting with Shah Rukh Khan's professional behavior with KKR players.
Lucknow Super Giants' crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 8 didn't go well with team owner Sanjiv Goenka. The LSG owner was spotted having a heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul on the ground. The viral video of the heated argument has received a severe backlash from netizens.