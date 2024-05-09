Lucknow Super Giants suffered a crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading to a animated conversation between owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper KL Rahul. The incident received backlash on social media, contrasting with Shah Rukh Khan's professional behavior with KKR players.

Lucknow Super Giants' crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 8 didn't go well with team owner Sanjiv Goenka. The LSG owner was spotted having a heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul on the ground. The viral video of the heated argument has received a severe backlash from netizens.

Several users on social media criticised Goenka for his behaviour with the team player. LSG's massive defeat against the Pat Cummins franchise has placed them in a tricky spot in the playoffs race.

Fans were disappointed by the dismal performance of LSG bowlers and their top-order batters during the IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. However, many expressed anger against Goenka for publicly criticising KL Rahul.

A social media user shared the video of the incident on X and criticised the SRH owner Goenka for openly having a heated conversation with KL Rahul.

"This is just pathetic from @LucknowIPL owner Never saw SRH management with players on the field or even closer to dressing room irrespective of so many bad seasons and still face lot of wrath for getting involved. Just look at this @klrahul leave this shit next year #SRHvsLSG," wrote an X user.

"This owner thinks he knows more about cricket than support staff, coaches, and players on the field. KL Rahul should leave LSG," commented an X user on the post.

“As the commentator said this should be done behind the doors not infront of the camera."

"It's not uncommon for team owners to express frustration after a loss, but publicly scolding the team captain might not be the most constructive approach."

"The behavior of the LSG owner after losing the match badly to SRH is very unfortunate. There are wins and losses in sports, so you should control your emotions. Full support to KL Rahul," wrote another user on social media.

“LSG’s owner Sanjeev Goenka is agitated with KL Rahul for the loss against SRH. He has right to be upset but can’t humiliate a senior Indian 🇮🇳 player like this publicly . Cricket is NOT marwadi dhanda!" wrote another.

SRH vs LSG: What happened? After batting first, LSG set SRH a target of 166 in 20 overs. Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma reached the target in 9.4 overs, leading their team to a 10-wicket victory.

