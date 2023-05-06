LSG sign Karun Nair after KL Rahul's injury in IPL 2023, share his viral 'dear cricket' tweet1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Following the injury, KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 and World Test Championship final as well that is scheduled to take place next month at The Oval against Australia.
With skipper KL Rahul ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2023 tournament, citing injury that he incurred in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants' campaign suffered a huge blow on Friday.
