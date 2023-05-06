Hello User
Home/ Sports / Cricket News/  LSG sign Karun Nair after KL Rahul's injury in IPL 2023, share his viral 'dear cricket' tweet

LSG sign Karun Nair after KL Rahul's injury in IPL 2023, share his viral 'dear cricket' tweet

1 min read . 09:08 PM IST Livemint
Medical staff examines Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul after he got injured while fielding during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challenger Bangalore in Lucknow, India, Monday, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

Following the injury, KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 and World Test Championship final as well that is scheduled to take place next month at The Oval against Australia.

With skipper KL Rahul ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2023 tournament, citing injury that he incurred in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants' campaign suffered a huge blow on Friday.

However, LSG announced his replacement, a former RCB star, Karun Nair and revealed it on Twitter with India star's viral "Dear cricket" tweet.

On Friday, LSG revealed 'further tests and scans have unfortunately confirmed a significant tear to Rahul's tendon which will require surgery'. Following the injury, KL Rahul has been ruled out of the World Test Championship final as well that is scheduled to take place next month at The Oval against Australia.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat injuries create fresh troubles for India's World Test Championship squad

Later on Friday, LSH even shared Nair's viral tweet from December to announce his name as Rahul's replacement for the season. Nair had tweeted, “Dear cricket, give me one more chance."

LSG have roped in the India star for 50 lakhs. This will be Nair's 10th season in IPL, as he had scored 1496 runs in 76 appearances with 10 fifties for four franchises. Currently, Nair stand second in the points table with 11 points from five wins in 10 matches.

