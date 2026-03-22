LSG skipper Rishabh Pant likely to bat at No. 3; IPL's costliest player's fate hangs in balance post 2025 poor show

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant endured a horrendous IPL 2025 season, scoring just 269 runs from 14 matches. His only notable knock was an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final league match. 

PN Vishnu
Published22 Mar 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 27, 2025. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 27, 2025. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant is all set to bat at No.3 in IPL 2026 in what could potentially be a do-or-die season for him with the franchise.

Rishabh Pant endured a forgettable season with LSG in 2025 after he was acquired for a whopping amount of 27 crore at the mega auction.

By doing so, the wicketkeeper-batter became the most expensive player in the history of IPL, but so far, he has been unable to justify his price tag.

Rishabh Pant's woeful IPL 2025 season

He aggregated just 269 runs from 14 matches, with his only notable knock being that of a century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the last league game of IPL 2025. He scored an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls in that match.

He batted at No.4 for most part of IPL 2025, before promoting himself to No.3 towards the end of the season. The Uttarakhand-born cricketer, who was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024, last played a T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2024.

Also Read | LSG Owner Goenka, Rishabh Pant visit Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of IPL 2026

He has recently fallen out of favour, majorly due to the rise of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, both of whom were part of India's title-winning side in the 2026 T20 World Cup. With Pant batting at No.3, Nicholas Pooran will bat down the order.

The batting spots between No.4 and No.6 will be kept flexible, and will be used as floating batting positions. Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed are LSG's middle-order batters.

Also Read | 'LSG depend heavily on their overseas trio of batters': Lakshmipathy Balaji

“It is clear to the team management as well as Pant that his game is best suited for number three. This season the top-order is locked in with Aiden, Marsh and Pant. The middle-order is flexible and players will be floated as per the game situation,” an IPL source was quoted as saying by PTI.

LSG's bowlers struggled in IPL 2025 due to inconsistency and injuries to key players. Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan were ruled out of IPL 2025 due to injuries, whereas Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje were the other pace bowling options.

Also Read | Virat Kohli fires RCB teammates ahead of IPL 2026 with ‘don't waste’ warning

“The batting is settled. The bowling group looks a lot better than last year but combinations are yet to be worked. Mayank is fit but needs to bowl a lot more in the nets. Hopefully he will repay the faith the team has shown him over the past four to five years,” added the source.

Should Rishabh Pant enjoy a stellar IPL 2026 season, that could pave way for him to return to India's limited-overs setups. Lucknow Super Giants, who finished seventh in IPL 2025, will begin their IPL 2026 campaign with a game against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow on 1 April.

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