LSG team in IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants on a tight rope due to injury concerns; check predicted playing XI

Captain Rishabh Pant will lead the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head into IPL 2026. Pant, bought for a record ₹27 crore, is the most expensive Indian player in IPL history.

LSG have a new head coach, Justin Langer. Kane Williamson has joined as a strategic advisor, with Tom Moody and Bharat Arun also part of the support staff.

LSG are one of three IPL teams to have never won the trophy. They finished sixth in IPL 2025 with 6 wins and 8 losses. They are desperate to turn things around.

The franchise has made significant moves to fix what went wrong, most notably in their bowling department.

Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar were brought in through trade deals. Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga were secured at the auction. Notable releases included David Miller and Ravi Bishnoi.

However, there are early fitness concerns. Wanindu Hasaranga suffered a hamstring injury during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He may miss the entire season.

Josh Inglis, who was bought to bolster the middle order, is likely to be available for only a few matches as he is due to get married during the IPL.

IPL 2026: Full LSG Squad Batters: Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Josh Inglis (WK), Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary (WK)

All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Naman Tiwari

Coaching: Justin Langer (Head Coach), Tom Moody, Bharat Arun, Kane Williamson (Strategic Advisor)

LSG: Predicted Playing XI Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram are expected to open the innings. Marsh was LSG's top scorer in IPL 2025 with 627 runs at a strike rate of 163.71. Markram brings composure and the ability to play spin well.

Nicholas Pooran comes in at three. With a strike rate of 196.25 in IPL 2025, he was the most destructive middle-order batter in the entire tournament. He will look to continue that form this season.

Captain Rishabh Pant bats at four and keeps wickets. His form in IPL 2025 was below his best. Despite a late 118* against RCB, he averaged just 24.45 in 14 matches. A return to his 2024 form, 446 runs at a strike rate of 155, is the single most important factor for LSG's title hopes.

Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad handle the finishing duties at five and six. Both are proven performers under pressure and give LSG valuable lower-order depth.

Shahbaz Ahmed slots in at seven as a left-arm spinning all-rounder who contributes useful runs in the death overs. Digvesh Rathi, LSG's leading wicket-taker last season, bowls his mystery spin in the middle overs.

Mohammed Shami leads the pace attack. Despite a poor IPL 2025 at Sunrisers Hyderabad, he has rediscovered his rhythm in domestic cricket. Shami arrives with a point to prove.

Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav complete the pace attack though Mayank's fitness remains a concern after missing the entire 2025 season with a back injury.

Anrich Nortje or Mayank Yadav is the most likely Impact Player option. The choice will depend on pitch conditions and Mayank's fitness on match day.