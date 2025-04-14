LSG v CSK head to head IPL: Have Chennai Super Kings ever won in Lucknow? How many wins does Lucknow have? Full stats

The Ekana Cricket Stadium will witness a match between two sides whose fortunes couldn't be more contrasting. Luckily for the home fans, their team has pretty much everything going their way against the embattled 5-time champions.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated14 Apr 2025, 01:25 PM IST
The last time Chennai Super Kings met the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, in 2024, the home side ran out comfrotable winners. Can MS Dhoni, the newly-appointed captain of CSK, inspire his team to what would be their first-ever win at this venue?
The last time Chennai Super Kings met the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, in 2024, the home side ran out comfrotable winners. Can MS Dhoni, the newly-appointed captain of CSK, inspire his team to what would be their first-ever win at this venue?(Hindustan Times)

Lucknow Super Giants will welcome an embattled Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the Indian Premier League today. The fortunes of the two teams couldn’t be more contrasting.

LSG are flying high in the fourth spot in the table with 8 points from their 6 games while the 5-time champions are rock bottom of the IPL standings with just 2 points to their name.

Also Read | IPL LSG vs CSK: Top 5 players to watch today as Lucknow take on Chennai

The gulf in fortunes is further widened when you look at the form guide as the home side are coming into this game on the back of a hat trick of wins while CSK have landed in Lucknow with five consecutive losses.

The two sides have played each other only 5 times in the IPL ever since LSG’s entry into the tournament in 2022. LSG’s advantage over their opponents extends to the head to head record as well, as CSK have won only once against this opposition.

The Chennai team have also never won a game against LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats

LSG vs CSK: Overall Head to Head in the IPL

Total Matches Played: 5, LSG: 3 wins, CSK: 1 win, No Result: 1

Last result: LSG won by 6 wickets (April 23, 2024)

LSG vs CSK in Lucknow in the IPL

Total Matches played: 2

LSG: 1 win

CSK: 0 win

No Result: 1

Last result: LSG won by 8 wickets (April 19, 2024)

Also Read | There’s been a lot of internal soul searching - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

LSG’s record in Lucknow in the IPL

Total Matches played: 17

Won: 9

Lost: 7

No results: 1

Highest score: 203/8 vs Mumbai Indians (April 4, 2025) - LSG won by 12 runs

Lowest score: 108 all out vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 1, 2023) - RCB won by 18 runs

LSG vs CSK: Most Runs

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - Matches: 4, Runs: 183, Average: 61.00, Strike Rake: 169.44, Highest Score: 108*

Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 159, Average: 79.50, Strike Rake: 172.82, Highest Score: 124*

KL Rahul (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 158, Average: 39.50, Strike Rake: 142.34, Highest Score: 82

Also Read | CSK announce Ayush Mhatre as replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Who is he?

LSG vs CSK: Most wickets

Moeen Ali (CSK) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 6.58, Average: 13.16, Best Figures: 4/26

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.21, Average: 19.16, Best Figures: 3/28

Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 5, Economy: 7.58, Average: 17.20, Best Figures: 2/22

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsLSG v CSK head to head IPL: Have Chennai Super Kings ever won in Lucknow? How many wins does Lucknow have? Full stats
MoreLess
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 01:24 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.