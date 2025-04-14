LSG v CSK head to head IPL: Have Chennai Super Kings ever won in Lucknow? How many wins does Lucknow have? Full stats

Lucknow Super Giants will welcome an embattled Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the Indian Premier League today. The fortunes of the two teams couldn’t be more contrasting.
LSG are flying high in the fourth spot in the table with 8 points from their 6 games while the 5-time champions are rock bottom of the IPL standings with just 2 points to their name.
The gulf in fortunes is further widened when you look at the form guide as the home side are coming into this game on the back of a hat trick of wins while CSK have landed in Lucknow with five consecutive losses.
The two sides have played each other only 5 times in the IPL ever since LSG’s entry into the tournament in 2022. LSG’s advantage over their opponents extends to the head to head record as well, as CSK have won only once against this opposition.
The Chennai team have also never won a game against LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats
Total Matches Played: 5, LSG: 3 wins, CSK: 1 win, No Result: 1
Last result: LSG won by 6 wickets (April 23, 2024)
Total Matches played: 2
LSG: 1 win
CSK: 0 win
No Result: 1
Last result: LSG won by 8 wickets (April 19, 2024)
Total Matches played: 17
Won: 9
Lost: 7
No results: 1
Highest score: 203/8 vs Mumbai Indians (April 4, 2025) - LSG won by 12 runs
Lowest score: 108 all out vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 1, 2023) - RCB won by 18 runs
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - Matches: 4, Runs: 183, Average: 61.00, Strike Rake: 169.44, Highest Score: 108*
Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 159, Average: 79.50, Strike Rake: 172.82, Highest Score: 124*
KL Rahul (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 158, Average: 39.50, Strike Rake: 142.34, Highest Score: 82
Moeen Ali (CSK) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 6.58, Average: 13.16, Best Figures: 4/26
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.21, Average: 19.16, Best Figures: 3/28
Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 5, Economy: 7.58, Average: 17.20, Best Figures: 2/22
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.