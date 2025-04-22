LSG v DC head to head: How have Delhi Capitals fared in Lucknow? How many runs has Nicholas Pooran scored against DC?

The Lucknow Super Giants will welcome the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.
The match will be a battle to equal Gujarat Titans in the top spot as both teams are on 10 points, just 2 shy of the table toppers.
Ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster game of LSG vs DC in the IPL, let us take a look at some key stats:
Total Matches Played: 6, LSG: 3 wins, DC: 3 wins
Last result: DC won by 1 wicket (March 24, 2025)
Total Matches played: 2
LSG: 1 win
DC: 1 win
Last result: DC won by 6 wickets (April 12, 2024)
Total Matches played: 18
Won: 9
Lost: 8
No Result: 1
Highest score: 203/8 vs Mumbai Indians (April 4, 2025) - LSG won by 12 runs
Lowest score: 108 all out vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 1, 2023) - RCB won by 18 runs
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 172, Average: 43.00, Strike Rake: 217.72, Highest Score: 75
Rishabh Pant (DC/LSG) - Matches: 5, Runs: 157, Average: 39.25, Strike Rake: 131.93, Highest Score: 44
KL Rahul (LSG/DC) - Matches: 5, Runs: 153, Average: 30.60, Strike Rake: 135.39, Highest Score: 77
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - Innings: 6, Wickets: 10, Economy: 7.70, Average: 18.50, Best Figures: 2/22
Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Innings: 6, Wickets: 9, Economy: 7.41, Average: 18.66, Best Figures: 3/20
Shardul Thakur (DC/LSG) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 6, Economy: 9.10, Average: 14.66, Best Figures: 3/40
