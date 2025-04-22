LSG v DC head to head: How have Delhi Capitals fared in Lucknow? How many runs has Nicholas Pooran scored against DC?

IPL 2025: Today's match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, will be a battle fought to equal Gujarat Titans at the top of the IPL standings. Both LSG and DC are on 10 points, just 2 shy of the high-flying GT.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published22 Apr 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel enjoying a light hearted interaction during the team's training in Lucknow ahead of their IPL match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium
Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel enjoying a light hearted interaction during the team’s training in Lucknow ahead of their IPL match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium(Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)

The Lucknow Super Giants will welcome the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

The match will be a battle to equal Gujarat Titans in the top spot as both teams are on 10 points, just 2 shy of the table toppers.

Ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster game of LSG vs DC in the IPL, let us take a look at some key stats:

LSG vs DC: Overall Head to Head in IPL

Total Matches Played: 6, LSG: 3 wins, DC: 3 wins

Last result: DC won by 1 wicket (March 24, 2025)

LSG vs DC at the Ekana Stadium in the IPL

Total Matches played: 2

LSG: 1 win

DC: 1 win

Last result: DC won by 6 wickets (April 12, 2024)

LSG’s record at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the IPL

Total Matches played: 18

Won: 9

Lost: 8

No Result: 1

Highest score: 203/8 vs Mumbai Indians (April 4, 2025) - LSG won by 12 runs

Lowest score: 108 all out vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 1, 2023) - RCB won by 18 runs

LSG vs DC: Most Runs

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 172, Average: 43.00, Strike Rake: 217.72, Highest Score: 75

Rishabh Pant (DC/LSG) - Matches: 5, Runs: 157, Average: 39.25, Strike Rake: 131.93, Highest Score: 44

KL Rahul (LSG/DC) - Matches: 5, Runs: 153, Average: 30.60, Strike Rake: 135.39, Highest Score: 77

LSG vs DC: Most wickets

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - Innings: 6, Wickets: 10, Economy: 7.70, Average: 18.50, Best Figures: 2/22

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Innings: 6, Wickets: 9, Economy: 7.41, Average: 18.66, Best Figures: 3/20

Shardul Thakur (DC/LSG) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 6, Economy: 9.10, Average: 14.66, Best Figures: 3/40

First Published:22 Apr 2025, 01:02 PM IST
