LSG v DC head to head: How have Delhi Capitals fared in Lucknow? How many runs has Nicholas Pooran scored against DC?

The Lucknow Super Giants will welcome the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The match will be a battle to equal Gujarat Titans in the top spot as both teams are on 10 points, just 2 shy of the table toppers.

Also Read | IPL LSG vs DC: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today

Ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster game of LSG vs DC in the IPL, let us take a look at some key stats:

LSG vs DC: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 6, LSG: 3 wins, DC: 3 wins

Last result: DC won by 1 wicket (March 24, 2025)

LSG vs DC at the Ekana Stadium in the IPL Total Matches played: 2

LSG: 1 win

DC: 1 win

Last result: DC won by 6 wickets (April 12, 2024)

LSG’s record at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the IPL Total Matches played: 18

Won: 9

Advertisement

Lost: 8

No Result: 1

Highest score: 203/8 vs Mumbai Indians (April 4, 2025) - LSG won by 12 runs

Lowest score: 108 all out vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 1, 2023) - RCB won by 18 runs

LSG vs DC: Most Runs Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 172, Average: 43.00, Strike Rake: 217.72, Highest Score: 75

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant (DC/LSG) - Matches: 5, Runs: 157, Average: 39.25, Strike Rake: 131.93, Highest Score: 44

KL Rahul (LSG/DC) - Matches: 5, Runs: 153, Average: 30.60, Strike Rake: 135.39, Highest Score: 77

LSG vs DC: Most wickets Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - Innings: 6, Wickets: 10, Economy: 7.70, Average: 18.50, Best Figures: 2/22

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Innings: 6, Wickets: 9, Economy: 7.41, Average: 18.66, Best Figures: 3/20