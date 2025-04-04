LSG v MI, IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma misses out. Know the reason

Rohit Sharma, the former captain of Mumbai Indians is out of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. MI skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed the news at the toss.

“Rohit got hit in the knee in nets and he misses out,” said Hardik of Rohit.

England batter Will Jacks is expected to open with Ryan Rickelton

Rohit Sharma, IPL 2025 Rohit Sharma batted as an impact sub in MI's previous match against KKR. He was substituted after the first innings in the first game against CSK.

Rohit has made 0, 8 and 13 in the three innings of IPL 2025.

Scores to settle Mumbai Indians remain winless at the EKANA Stadium in Lucknow, the only venue in India where they played more than one game and are yet to taste success.

Toss result MI Skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. Punjab Kings chased 172 in 16.2 overs against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Tuesday. Lucknow Super Giants have one win from three matches. Mumbai Indians also have an identical record in the ongoing season. MI lost their two away games.

Playing XIs: Lucknow Super Giants

Michell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, M Siddarth, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians

Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Angad Bawa (debut), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur