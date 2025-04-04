LSG v MI, IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma misses out. Know the reason

Rohit Sharma, the former captain of Mumbai Indians is out of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. MI skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed the news at the toss.
“Rohit got hit in the knee in nets and he misses out,” said Hardik of Rohit.
England batter Will Jacks is expected to open with Ryan Rickelton
Rohit Sharma batted as an impact sub in MI's previous match against KKR. He was substituted after the first innings in the first game against CSK.
Rohit has made 0, 8 and 13 in the three innings of IPL 2025.
Mumbai Indians remain winless at the EKANA Stadium in Lucknow, the only venue in India where they played more than one game and are yet to taste success.
MI Skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. Punjab Kings chased 172 in 16.2 overs against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Tuesday. Lucknow Super Giants have one win from three matches. Mumbai Indians also have an identical record in the ongoing season. MI lost their two away games.
Lucknow Super Giants
Michell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan
Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, M Siddarth, Akash Singh
Mumbai Indians
Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Angad Bawa (debut), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur
Substitutes: Tilak Verma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raju, Karn Sharma
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.