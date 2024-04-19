CSK head coach's stern warning for Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team ahead of IPL clash against LSG: 'If you feel comfortable…
LSG vs CSK 2024 IPL: Chennai Super Kings is at the third position on the IPL 2024 points table with 8 points and the team has managed to win 4 out of the 6 matches they have played.
LSG vs CSK 2024 IPL: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have faced some hiccups in IPL 2024, but the overall composure of the team has been excellent under the new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ahead of their big match against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a remark by CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming saying there is no time to be comfortable in the IPL, is making all the buzz.