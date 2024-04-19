LSG vs CSK 2024 IPL: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have faced some hiccups in IPL 2024, but the overall composure of the team has been excellent under the new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ahead of their big match against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a remark by CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming saying there is no time to be comfortable in the IPL, is making all the buzz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the IPL there is no time to be comfortable. If you feel comfortable, you make mistakes," CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming said.

CSK is at the third position on the IPL 2024 points table with 8 points. The team has managed to win 4 out of the 6 matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad will hope to win today's match, as that will spur CSK to the second position and strengthen their claim for the playoffs. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK unit, which boasts of high-profile players like MS Dhoni, Daryl Mitchell, and Mustafizur Rahman, will take their coach's word as a warning against the LSG, especially at the away ground--Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, where the KL Rahul-led squad has dominated so far.

MS Dhoni's terrific form will again play a crucial role in the LSG vs CSK 2024 IPL match. The legendary batter has displayed his explosive skills several times this season and the CSK fans, who never fail to paint the stadiums yellow, are on a roll in IPL 2024.

LSG vs CSK 2024 IPL: Crucial toss The toss is going to be crucial at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow as the KL Rahul-led home team understands the pitch well and will certainly choose to bat first. LSG has remained unbeaten at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, while batting first so far. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK will hope to win the toss and turn the tables on LSG.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

