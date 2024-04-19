LSG vs CSK 2024: MS Dhoni achieves BIG milestone, completes 5,000 runs in IPL
LSG vs CSK 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is struggling against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) openers as KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock slammed their respective half-centuries in the 177-run chase. But, the MS Dhoni fans have a reason to cheer as the legendary batter joined that elite list of wicketkeeper batters to complete 5,000 runs in the IPL. MS Dhoni's new record came after his explosive 28-run innings on just 9 balls against LSG.