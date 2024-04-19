LSG vs CSK 2024: MS Dhoni achieves BIG milestone, completes 5,000 runs in IPL

LSG vs CSK 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is struggling against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) openers as KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock slammed their respective half-centuries in the 177-run chase. But, the MS Dhoni fans have a reason to cheer as the legendary batter joined that elite list of wicketkeeper batters to complete 5,000 runs in the IPL. MS Dhoni's new record came after his explosive 28-run innings on just 9 balls against LSG. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MS Dhoni's wonderful record came at the age of 42, which makes him one of the oldest players to achieve such a benchmark in a single tournament. The former CSK skipper led the franchise to its five IPL trophies and is playing with the confidence of defending champions in IPL 2024.

In the current season of the cash-rich league, MS Dhoni has played some fiery innings to showcase his fitness and prove that age is just a number for him. MS Dhoni's 20 runs innings on 3 balls proved to be a saver against Mumbai Indians as CSK won that match by the exact same margin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LSG vs CSK 2024 IPL match Chasing 177, Lucknow Super Giants openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock started their team's innings with a bang as both batters looked confident on their home ground. One by one CSK introduced its best bowlers like Mustafizur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja etc., but the explosive openers kept their calm and continued to slam big shots against the Chennai bowlers.

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock completed their half-centuries and after 15 overs in the second innings, Chennai pacer Mustafizur Rahman finally struck to dismiss Quinton de Kock. KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran are holding Lucknow's flag high on the ground and are inching closer to victory with every ball. By the end of 17th over, LSG scored 161/1 and was just 16 runs away from victory.

