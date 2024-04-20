LSG vs CSK IPL 2024: KL Rahul goes past MS Dhoni, becomes first wicketkeeper to…
KL Rahul's blazing 82-run knock led Lucknow Super Giants to a comfortable 8-wicket win against CSK. He surpassed MS Dhoni's record for most fifty-plus scores by a wicketkeeper in IPL history, making a strong case for the Indian national team's wicketkeeper slot in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul led from the front on Friday with an 82-run knock that featured 9 boundaries and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 154.72. The veteran batsman, along with partner Quinton de Kock, gave LSG an excellent start to their innings and set the stage for a comfortable 8-wicket win before being dismissed by a fantastic catch from Ravindra Jadeja.