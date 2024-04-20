KL Rahul's blazing 82-run knock led Lucknow Super Giants to a comfortable 8-wicket win against CSK. He surpassed MS Dhoni's record for most fifty-plus scores by a wicketkeeper in IPL history, making a strong case for the Indian national team's wicketkeeper slot in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul led from the front on Friday with an 82-run knock that featured 9 boundaries and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 154.72. The veteran batsman, along with partner Quinton de Kock, gave LSG an excellent start to their innings and set the stage for a comfortable 8-wicket win before being dismissed by a fantastic catch from Ravindra Jadeja.

During Friday's innings, Rahul also surpassed MS Dhoni's record for most fifties by a wicketkeeper in IPL history. Rahul hit his 25th half-century against CSK, moving one ahead of MS Dhoni, who held the record with 24 half-centuries.

KL Rahul battled injury problems before the IPL, which also forced him to miss part of the India-England Test series. The opener also got off to a slow start in this year's competition, scoring 204 runs in 6 matches at an average of 34. However, Rahul's blistering innings against CSK has propelled him up the IPL Orange Cap list, where he now sits just behind Rohit Sharma at 4th with 281 runs.

The veteran batsman has also cemented his bid for the wicketkeeper slot in the Indian national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Other names in contention for the World Cup include Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

Rahul fails to finish the game for LSG: KL Rahul, along with Quinton de Kock, had given LSG a 134-run start to their innings as they chased down a total of 177. However, Rahul couldn't finish the job for his team when he departed in the 18th over, attempting to cut a wide delivery from Matheesha Pathirana, only to send it straight to Ravindra Jadeja at point.

In the end, Nicholas Pooran sealed the deal for Lucknow with an unbeaten 23-run knock to give LSG an emphatic 8-wicket win.

