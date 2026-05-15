LSG vs CSK preview: Lucknow clash with Chennai with nothing but pride to restore; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Lucknow Super Giants will host Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, 15 May. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Lucknow have already been knocked out of the tournament. They have won just 3 of their 11 matches so far. So, pointwise, they have nothing to gain here. But, pridewise, they have a lot to prove.

Chennai, on the contrary, are still in contention to qualify for the playoffs. They have won 6 out of their 11 so far. Considering 16 to be the threshold, they need to win at least 2 of their next 3 matches, including this. What may work in their favour is the fact that they’re holding a great momentum. They have won 4 out of their last 5 matches.

Match Logistics The match is at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, starting at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

The stadium has a seating capacity of around 50,000 spectators. The B Ground, where this match will be played, has 19 practice pitches and nets.

Head-to-Head Record CSK and LSG have faced each other seven times in the IPL. The rivalry is perfectly level, with each side winning three matches. One match in Lucknow in 2023 ended without a result due to rain.

CSK's highest score against LSG is 217; their lowest is 176. LSG's highest is 213, and its lowest is 166. Every match in this fixture has been a high-scoring contest.

View full Image View full Image LSG vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

CSK have won the two most recent encounters, in 2025 and 2026. LSG dominated in 2024, winning both meetings convincingly. The most recent match on 10 May saw Urvil Patel smash 65 off 23 balls to power CSK home at Chepauk.

Marcus Stoinis holds the best batting average in this fixture at 79.50. Ruturaj Gaikwad averages 56.25 for CSK against LSG. Moeen Ali's 4/26 at Chepauk in 2023 remains the best bowling performance in this rivalry.

Predicted Playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav (Impact Player).

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson (Impact Player).

Team News CSK have been severely hit by injuries ahead of this crucial playoff push match. Jamie Overton has been ruled out of IPL 2026 entirely with a right thigh injury.

South African all-rounder Dian Forrester has been signed as his replacement but has not yet joined the squad. Spencer Johnson is expected to fill the 4th overseas slot alongside Dewald Brevis, Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad. MS Dhoni did not travel to Lucknow and remains in Chennai recovering from a calf injury.

Also Read | IPL 2026: R Ashwin urges CSK to open with Urvil Patel after fiery knock vs LSG

Pacers Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed and Ramakrishna Ghosh have also been ruled out of the tournament. CSK are severely stretched for bowling options at a critical stage.

LSG have been officially eliminated from playoff contention and are playing purely for pride. Mohsin Khan is unavailable due to an ongoing injury concern.

The management is reportedly considering bringing back express pacer Mayank Yadav in place of Avesh Khan. Ayush Badoni is in contention to return to the middle order as LSG evaluate domestic talent for next season.

Key Players to Watch Sanju Samson (CSK): The opener is CSK's absolute batting anchor this season. He has scored 430 runs at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 169.29. He is the franchise's highest run-getter in IPL 2026.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): The Chennai skipper averages a stellar 56.25 against LSG historically. His anchor role is crucial for neutralising Lucknow's varied bowling attack.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG): The batter has scored 377 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 150.80. He is the primary engine of LSG's top order.

Josh Inglis (LSG): The batter smashed a brutal 85 off 33 balls against CSK just four days ago. His ability to attack spin bowling will be critical at Ekana.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK): The pacer is CSK's premier pace weapon with 19 wickets from 11 matches. His role becomes even more critical following Jamie Overton's injury.

Mohammed Shami (LSG): The master pacer is LSG's premier new-ball threat. His seam movement on Lucknow's two-paced pitch will test CSK's aggressive top order during the Powerplay.

Pitch and Conditions Daytime temperatures in Lucknow will reach 40-42°C before the match. By evening, match hours, temperatures drop to a hazy 32°C. Humidity will hover between 31% and 47%, creating dry, high-heat conditions that will stress players.

The dew is lighter than at coastal stadiums. However, moisture is projected to develop after the 12th over of the second innings. This will influence the ball's grip and affect spin bowling execution in the late overs.

Ekana Stadium's black-soil pitch favours tactical bowling over brute power. The surface is two-paced with low bounce and dries out further under intense heat.

The average first-innings score this season across five matches at the venue is 165. Early swing is available for fast bowlers using the evening breeze.

Spin grips significantly from the seventh over onward, heavily rewarding cutters. Boundaries are extremely deep, forcing batters to rely on placement.

Every toss winner at Ekana this season has chosen to field first. Chasing teams hold a clear advantage as dew arrives in the second innings.