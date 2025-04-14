LSG vs CSK: Shaik Rasheed makes IPL debut in Lucknow; who is Chennai Super Kings’ new star in the making?

Chennai Super Kings have handed a debut to 20-year-old Shaik Rasheed against the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. The Andhra batter won the U-19 ODI World Cup with India in 2022, as the team’s vice captain, and he has been with the Chennai franchise since the 2023 season.

Advertisement

The 2022 ODI World Cup was a breakthrough tournament for the youngster as he was instrumental in India winning the title.

He scored a brilliant 94 in the semifinal against Australia before hitting 50 in the final against England as India secured an emphatic victory at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in the Caribbean.

Domestic rise Rasheed is a long-term investment for CSK and he has put in steady performances in the domestic circuit for his state side, Andhra Pradesh. The right hand top-order batsman can bowl a bit of leg spin but he hasn’t established himself as a genuine all-rounder yet in the domestic scene.

After rising to prominence after his exploits in the U-19 World Cup, he has become a crucial player for Andhra. He has scored 1,204 FC runs for his state in 19 matches at a healthy average of 46.04.

Advertisement

In the T20 format, Rasheed has played 17 matches and has racked up 352 runs at 29.33 and a strike rate of 127.07.

CSK’s future CSK picked the 20-year-old at the IPL 2025 auction for ₹30 lakh. While he has been with the team since 2023, the season where CSK won the IPL title, he hasn’t gotten a game yet until today, April 14, 2025, against LSG.

Advertisement