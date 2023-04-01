Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Match Live: Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bowl first

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:06 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
File: Delhi Capitals' David Warner attends a practice session. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

  • LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Match Live: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on 1 April from 7:30 pm (IST) onwards. Catch all live action between LSG vs DC with LiveMint.

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Match Live: The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on 1 April from 7:30 pm onwards.

Despite KL Rahul's poor performance in last couple of months, LSG looks strong with presence of Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stonis, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishoi and others.

While on the other side, Delhi Capital looks balanced with David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and others. However, Risabh Pant's absence may hurt the squad. Catch all live action between LSG vs DC with LiveMint.

01 Apr 2023, 07:06 PM IST Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bowl first

David Warner's Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. 

01 Apr 2023, 06:51 PM IST Ground stats

As it will be the first time for LSG to play at their home ground, KL Rahul's squad would like to begin the season with the winning streak. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium has an average score of 151 in T20s.

As per records, the average second innings score is 126 but with a new season of the IPL. However, IPL is unpredictable and it will depend on the batters' mettle considering Lucknow is more batting suited.

01 Apr 2023, 06:42 PM IST Squads for LSG, DC announced

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

