LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Match Live: Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bowl first

01 Apr 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Ground stats
As it will be the first time for LSG to play at their home ground, KL Rahul's squad would like to begin the season with the winning streak. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium has an average score of 151 in T20s.
As per records, the average second innings score is 126 but with a new season of the IPL. However, IPL is unpredictable and it will depend on the batters' mettle considering Lucknow is more batting suited.
01 Apr 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Squads for LSG, DC announced
Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel