LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Match Live: Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bowl first

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Match Live: The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on 1 April from 7:30 pm onwards.

Despite KL Rahul's poor performance in last couple of months, LSG looks strong with presence of Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stonis, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishoi and others.

While on the other side, Delhi Capital looks balanced with David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and others. However, Risabh Pant's absence may hurt the squad. Catch all live action between LSG vs DC with LiveMint.