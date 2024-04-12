Fighting for the survival in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals is facing KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants on Friday at Ekana Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the match proceeding in DC favour, an incident miffed Pant and he was utterly disgruntled. He was even seen having a lengthy argument with one of the on-field umpires ahead of the replay of the incident sparked a major confusion.

Pant had called for a review for a wide ball on the 4th over of the match with Ishant Sharma bowling a wide down the leg side against Devdutt Padikkal, as the on-field umpire immediately gave it a wide.

Unhappy with umpire's decision, the Capitals' skipper got into an argument with the umpire.

According to the commentary box, its was initially concluded Pant probably did not want a review before the broadcasters showed a replay.

With confusion deepening, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar felt that it was probably made towards the fielder at mid-off , seeking on whether to take the review.

But former cricketers Pommie Mbangwa and Deep Dasgupta revealed later annoyed over no use of snickometer to check if there was an outside edge.

Meanwhile, it was later clarified that the on-filed umpire didn't do anything wrong and DC lost the review.

In the next over by Khaleel Ahmed, LSG's Padikkal for just three runs. Following this, Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets in two successive balls.

LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Playing against DC, LSG won the toss ad decided to bat first. However, the DC bowlers dominated from the very beginning, until the last report, LSG had scored 121/7 in 16 overs.

