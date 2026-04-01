DC beat LSG by 6 wicket | IPL 2026: Tristan Stubbs & Sameer Rizvi power Delhi Capitals to opening victory

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi struck a brilliant unbeaten half-century as an all-round Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. Coming on to bat at the team score of 21/2 in the fourth over, Rizvi hit 70 not out off 47 balls, studded with five fours and four sixes, to take Delhi Capitals past the target of 142 with 17 balls to spare.
Delhi Capitals eventually reached to 145 for 4 in 17.1 overs. Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 39 not out off 32 balls. Earlier, pacers Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan grabbed three wickets each in an impressive bowling show as Delhi Capitals bowled out Lucknow Super Giants for 141 in 18.4 overs.
Abdul Samad top-scored for LSG with a 25-ball 36 while opener Mitchell Marsh made a 28-ball 35 after the home side were asked to bat first. For DC, Natarajan grabbed three wickets for 29 runs while Ngidi also took three for 27. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with two wickets.
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Sameer Rizvi finishes off in style for Delhi Capitals. He clobbers Abdul Samad for a six to hit the winning runs and finish at 70 not out 47 balls while Tristan Stubbs was unbeaten on 39 off 32 balls. Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets.
It's been a Sameer Rizvi show at Ekana. The Delhi Capitals batter smacks Mohsin Khan for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries to bring up the 100-run stand along with Tristan Stubbs. DC 126-4 (16)
Looks like Delhi Capitals pretty much have the game on their hands with the fifth wicket stand of Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs. Aiden Markram has been brought into the attack. BANGGG!!! Rizvi is making an impact here at Ekana. In the arc from Aiden Markram, Rizvi smacks wide of long-on. Four more in the next ball to bring up his fifty. DC 104/4 (14)
After scoring no run from his first eight balls, Sameer Rizvi is taking on the responsibility with some clean hitting at the Ekana Stadium. The Uttar Pradesh batter clobbers Shahbaz Ahmed for three fours in an over to bring up the fifty-run stand with Tristan Stubbs at the other end. DC 83-4 (11)
Delhi Capitals are in a rebuilding more after losing their top four inside the powerplay. Impact Sub Sameer Rizvi, along with Tristan Stubbs have put on 27 runs to rebuild the partnership. Fifty for Delhi Capitals in style as Rizvi uses the pace of Anrich Nortje for a six over third man. DC 53/4 (8)
OUTTT!!! Prince Yadav is on a roll at Ekana Stadium. LSG are bossing the powerplay as Prince strikes twice in the over. First it was Pathum Nissanka as the Sri lanka gets a thick top edge only to find Rishabh Pant. A ball later, Prince goes through the bat and pad of Axar Patel to shatter his stumps. Tristan Stubbs comes out and eases the pressure with a four. DC 30/4 (5)
OUTTT!!!!! This is not what Delhi Capitals wanted. After KL Rahul, Nitish Rana is caught at slips by Abdul Samad. Mohsin Khan, who had missed the previous season with an injury, strikes in his first over. Against a back of a length, Rana went forward and hung his bat out, only to get an edge. Samad completes the catch in his second attempt. DC 23/2 (4)
OUTTT!!! First ball. Mohammed Shami strikes on his first ball in LSG colors. KL Rahul gets a thick edge on the slice and it goes straight to Mohsin Khan at third man. DC 13/1 (2)
OUT! Lungi Ngidi provides the final touch of the LSG innings as he removes Mohsin Khan, who is caught by Mukesh Kumar at short third. Lucknow Super Giants finish their innings with a total of 141 in 18.4 overs. They would have wanted to go past 150, but the Delhi Capitals bowlers had other plans.
Lungi Ngidi finishes with figures of 3/27. Delhi Capitals need 142 runs to win.
OUT! A South African dismisses another South African as Lungi Ngidi dismisses Anrich Nortje. Nortje picks up this slower ball from Ngidi and goes big, but he miscues it towards Tristan Stubbs, another South African.
OUT! Abdul Samad has been dismissed for 36, and his dismissal comes at a time when he was looking in good touch. He goes down the track and looks to go big, but ends up dispatching the ball towards David Miller at long-off.
Just a few deliveries later, Mohammed Shami departs, as T Natarajan gets two wickets in the same over. Natarajan finishes with figures of 3/29 from four overs.
LSG 140/8 (18 overs)
Six runs come off Kuldeep Yadav's last over as he finishes with figures of 2/31. Lucknow Super Giants are still in a very precarious position, and the big question now is, will they surpass 150?
T Natarajan bowls his third over of the match. Abdul Samad brings some smile to the faces of LSG fans as he slams a maximum over deep midwicket. He then follows it up with a boundary as he goes straight down the ground. Thirteen runs come from the over.
LSG 121/6 (15 overs)
OUT! Mukul Choudhary is caught and bowled by Kuldeep Yadav as LSG lose their sixth wicket. Muul looks to nudge the ball towards the leg side, but ends up getting a leading edge that falls to the hands of Kuldeep himself.
LSG 108/6 (13.4 overs)
Vipraj Nigam is introduced to the attack, and 12 runs come from it. Abdul Samad collected a boundary, mastering the pull shot between mid-wicket and long-on for four runs. And another four runs came via leg byes.
An excellent over from Axar Patel as just four runs come from it. Mukul Choudhary and Abdul Samad have a big task ahead, and this to take LSG to at least 150-160 without losing any more wickets. The hosts will be looking to collect regular boundaries, with less than 10 overs to go.
OUT! Another one bites the dust as Kuldeep Yadav removes Mitchell Marsh for 35 runs. Marsh looks to go down the ground, but plays a mistimed shot instead. That costs him dearly as he is caught by Tristan Stubbs at long-off
LSG 80/5 (10 overs)
Lungi Ngidi bowls his second over, and goes for eight runs, plus a wicket, that of Nicholas Pooran.
There is an appeal for LBW against Abdul Samad, but he is given not out. DC then opt for the review, but that goes to waste as the ball is clearly missing the wickets.
OUT! Lungi Ngidi has got rid of Nicholas Pooran, one of LSG's standout batters in IPL 2025. Pooran manages to score just eight runs. The West Indies tries to flick the ball, but it is Ngidi's off-cutter does the trick as the stumps are rattled. LSG 65/4 (8.5 overs)
Lucknow Super Giants are on the backfoot in their IPL 2026 opener against Delhi Capitals. After losing their skipper Rishabh Pant early, they have lost Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni in quick succession.
Nicholas Pooran has joined Mitchell Marsh in the middle. LSG 57/3 (8 overs)
OUT! Delhi Capitals get their breakthrough! Rishabh Pant is dismissed for just seven runs as he is run-out by Mukesh Kumar at the bowlers' end. Mitchell Marsh was on strike and he drilled the shot towards the bowler.
Rishabh Pant, at the non-strikers' end, was out of his crease and was eventually dismissed.
LSG 25/1 (4 overs)
Lungi Ngidi continues from the other end, and concedes 10 runs. After Rishabh Pant collected a boundary in the first over, Mitchell Marsh slammed a couple of boundaries in the second over of the game. LSG are gradually gaining momentum early on in this game, and DC are in need of some quick wickets.
LSG 16/0 (2 overs)
Six runs come from the first over of the match bowled by Mukesh Kumar. Rishabh Pant has begun his IPL 2026 campaign with a boundary, driving past the bowler towards long-on.
LSG 6/0 after 1 over
Right. Time for LIVE action. Pacer Mukesh Kumar is introduced first up for Delhi Capitals, whereas Rishabh Pant is opening with Mitchell Marsh. This finally ends the suspense on Pant's batting position.
Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals captain: "We will bowl first. First match, fresh wicket, it's a red solid wicket and might help in the first 6 overs. Data says a lot of matches are won by the team batting first, but we thought it's the first game and we will bowl.
“We started well last time, but we slipped in the middle, we're not thinking too far ahead. Nissanka, Miller, Stubbs and Lungi Ngidi, our four overseas players.”
Rishabh Pant, Lucknow Super Giants captain: "Not much will change on this wicket, so toss won't matter. It's a completely new energy, new logo, colour and mindset.
“We're feeling good and rearing to go. Injuries was a concern last year, won't dwell on that too much. Bowlers are fit, everyone's willing to go in and make an impact. Markram, Marsh and Pooran and Nortje are our overseas picks.”
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(Captain/Wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(Wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(Captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and will field first against Lucknow Super Giants. The overseas players for DC are Pathum Nissanka, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller and Lungi Ngdidi.
LSG's overseas picks are Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Anrich Nortje.
Rishabh Pant's batting position at LSG is still undecided, and head coach Justin Langer refrained from giving a definitive reply on his batting position.
“I am not telling you. Well, the truth is, I am not gonna sit here and tell you where Rishabh Pant’s gonna bat tomorrow.
"I appreciate you asking, but if you want a straight answer, I am not telling you where he is gonna bat tomorrow because then DC knows where he is gonna bat and then they will have to deal with it tonight, not tomorrow at 7:30," Langer said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
It will be interesting to see if Arjun Tendulkar, son of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, will make his Lucknow Super Giants debut. Arjun has played five IPL matches across 2023 and 2024, all for Mumbai Indians.
He spoke on the challenges that he has faced, and recalled back-to-back stress fractures he faced in 2015.
“I had two stress fractures back-to-back at the end of 2015. because of that I lost a whole year because I had to remodel by action. As a result, I lost a whole year in U-19 also. U19s are make or break for any player and to lose a year of that is obviously a setback,” he said on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.
With the Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch set to favour spinners, the team winning the toss should field first.
If recent trends are to go by, then teams often prefer chasing in Lucknow. Out of the 22 IPL matches played in Lucknow, teams that are chasing have won 12 matches.
As the match progresses, dew will play an important role as the ball will be slippery. This will make it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball.
The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is set to assist spinners significantly, which means that the likes of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Digvesh Singh Rathi could make the best use of conditions.
For the team batting first, any score between 170 to 180 can be considered as a challenging total. If the team batting first manages to post a score in excess of 190, then it is an added advantage.
For Lucknow Super Giants, Mitchell Marsh was the top run-getter in IPL 2025 with 627 runs from 13 matches. This included one century and six fifties.
For Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul was their top run-getter with 539 runs from 13 matches (One century and three fifties).
Fans can watch the match LIVE across the Star Sports Network channels. LIVE streaming of the match will also be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh (All-rounder), Aiden Markram (Batter), Nicholas Pooran (Wicketkeeper-batter), Rishabh Pant (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni (All-rounder), Abdul Samad (All-rounder), Akshat Raghuwanshi (Batter), Shahbaz Ahmed (All-rounder), Mohammed Shami (Bowler), Digvesh Rathi (Bowler), Anrich Nortje (Bowler)
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka (Batter), Nitish Rana (Batter), Tristan Stubbs (Wicketkeeper-batter), Axar Patel (Captain, all-rounder), David Miller (Batter), Ashutosh Sharma (All-rounder), Vipraj Nigam (Bowler), Auqib Nabi (All-rounder), Dushmantha Chameera (Bowler), Kuldeep Yadav (Bowler)
After missing a majority of IPL 2025 due to a back injury, Mayank Yadav is raring to make a comeback this season.
He had a remarkable IPL 2024 season with LSG, breaching the 150 km/h mark consistently and taking seven wickets from four matches.
" I had a stress fracture in my back, which is why I was out for a long time. I am 100% ready right now; my injury is completely fine. I had surgery last year after the two matches I played in the IPL. It's all fine. The physios and the trainers at the CoE did a brilliant job, and I'm able to bowl at 100% after the surgery," Mayank was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz recently.
No. There won't be any rain in Lucknow today. According to AccuWeather.com, there is only a one percent chance of rain, which means that we should witness a full game today.
During the match, the temperature will be around 30°C. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST.
Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals have faced off in seven matches. Delhi Capitals have won four of these matches, whereas Lucknow Super Giants have won three.
Their most recent meeting came in Lucknow in April 2025, wherein Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul struck half-centuries to guide DC to an eight-wicket win.
The focus will be on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant, who endured a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign. He scored just 269 runs from 14 matches in 2025, and barring a half-century against CSK and a century against RCB, there was hardly any worthy contribution from the wicketkeeper-batter.
His potential batting position in the ongoing season has been talked about, but head coach Just Langer has not given a definitive answer on that yet. Nevertheless, Pant will have his task cut out in the new season.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 5 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST, with the toss to be held at 7 pm. Stay tuned for further updates.