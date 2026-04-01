DC beat LSG by 6 wicket | IPL 2026: Tristan Stubbs & Sameer Rizvi power Delhi Capitals to opening victory

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi struck a brilliant unbeaten half-century as an all-round Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. Coming on to bat at the team score of 21/2 in the fourth over, Rizvi hit 70 not out off 47 balls, studded with five fours and four sixes, to take Delhi Capitals past the target of 142 with 17 balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals eventually reached to 145 for 4 in 17.1 overs. Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 39 not out off 32 balls. Earlier, pacers Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan grabbed three wickets each in an impressive bowling show as Delhi Capitals bowled out Lucknow Super Giants for 141 in 18.4 overs.

Abdul Samad top-scored for LSG with a 25-ball 36 while opener Mitchell Marsh made a 28-ball 35 after the home side were asked to bat first. For DC, Natarajan grabbed three wickets for 29 runs while Ngidi also took three for 27. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with two wickets.

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