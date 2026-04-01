LSG vs DC, Match 5 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

Match 5 of IPL 2026 sees Lucknow Super Giants host Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match takes place on Wednesday, 1 April, at 7:30 PM IST. This is the season opener for both sides. For both captains, the pressure could not be higher.

Rishabh Pant arrives having missed the playoffs in 2025. He is the most expensive player in IPL auction history at ₹27 crore. Axar Patel, now DC's permanent captain, leads a revamped side that finished just one point outside the top four last season.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra urges Rishabh Pant to look for a blueprint amid bad form

The match is also loaded with personal subplots: Pant returns against the franchise he captained while KL Rahul faces his former employers across the 22 yards.

Match Logistics The match takes place at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Wednesday, 1 April, at 7:30 PM IST. The toss takes place at 7:00 PM IST. It will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and streamed live on JioHotstar (subscription required).

The Ekana Stadium has a seating capacity of 50,000 and holds the distinction of having the longest straight boundaries of any stadium in India at 81 metres.

Head-to-Head Record DC lead this rivalry 4-3 across 7 IPL meetings. LSG won each of their first three clashes against DC before the Capitals prevailed in each of the next four. It was a complete swing in momentum that makes this fixture genuinely hard to call.

View full Image View full Image LSG vs DC Head-to-Head Record

At Ekana specifically, DC have won 2 of the 3 matches played at this venue, giving them a surprise edge at LSG's home ground. The most brutal result in this fixture remains 2023 at Ekana. Mark Wood's stunning debut IPL spell of 5/14 skittled DC out for 143. It was the lowest total in this rivalry.

Teams losing the toss have won only 7 times out of 22 matches at Ekana. The average score batting first is 175.36.

Team News & Predicted XI LSG arrive with a significantly upgraded bowling unit, but with one notable absence. Wanindu Hasaranga has not yet cleared a Sri Lanka Cricket fitness test and will miss the opener. Mayank Yadav, however, is reported to be fully fit after missing the entirety of IPL 2025 with injury. His return is one of the most anticipated storylines of the tournament.

LSG have also added veteran Mohammed Shami via a trade from SRH. Lucknow signed Anrich Nortje in the auction, giving Pant a far more dangerous pace attack than last season.

LSG's probable XI: Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram open, with Rishabh Pant at No. 3 or 4 and Nicholas Pooran following. Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad form the lower middle order. Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan and Digvesh Rathi complete the bowling unit.

DC have a big name missing at the start. Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the opening stages of IPL 2026 with a shoulder and elbow injury. In his absence, Lungi Ngidi leads the pace attack, with Dushmantha Chameera as the other overseas quick option. Kuldeep Yadav and captain Axar Patel anchor the spin department.

DC's probable XI: KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka open, with Nitish Rana at No. 3, followed by Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma in the middle order. Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Lungi Ngidi/Dushmantha Chameera complete the XI.

Key Players to Watch Aiden Markram comes in as one of the most in-form batters heading into IPL 2026. He maintained a strike rate of 175.16 across all tournament openers in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Rishabh Pant has plenty to prove after a below-par 2025. A big performance at his first home game as LSG captain would be the perfect statement.

Mayank Yadav is the wildcard. If fully match-fit, his ability to consistently breach 150 kph can dismantle any batting lineup in the power play.

For DC, KL Rahul faces his former franchise; it’s always a compelling subplot. Kuldeep Yadav has had significant success against Pant, specifically in T20S, dismissing him three times while conceding just 23 runs in 25 balls. Kuldeep vs Pant could be the defining individual battle of the evening.

Pitch Report Surface + grass: The Ekana pitch is one of the slower surfaces in the IPL. The ball tends to grip and hold after pitching, making timing difficult for batters. A light grass covering is kept to prevent the surface from drying out too quickly.

New ball (3–4 overs): Fast bowlers can get assistance if they hit the right line and length early. The ball does carry, and pace bowlers with good discipline are rewarded.

Middle overs: Ekana is well-known as one of the most spin-friendly surfaces in the IPL. As the innings progresses, spinners extract grip and variable bounce. The middle overs are a genuine battle for batters who are not well set.

Dew + toss call: Chasing teams have won 54% (12/22) of matches at Ekana, often due to dew easing conditions in the second innings. Teams should bowl first if they win the toss.

Par score range: The average first-innings IPL score at Ekana is around 165–175. With the long straight boundaries, the longest in India at 81 metres, big hits straight down the ground are harder to execute. A total of around 170 is competitive here; 185-plus is excellent.

Match Prediction Google Gemini predicts the Delhi Capitals will win. Top decisive factors include its spin specialisation. “Ekana is documented as one of the most spin-friendly surfaces in the IPL. DC possess a superior, settled spin duo in Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. LSG enters the match with a critical "Spin Gap" due to the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, leaving their middle overs vulnerable on a surface that requires grip and variable bounce,” it says.

It also credits the boundary physics (81-metre straight) that will likely penalise "down-the-ground" power hitters like Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran.

Grok, however, backs Lucknow to win. It says LSG’s significantly upgraded bowling unit, combined with Mayank Yadav’s return, will work in its favour. “DC have a depleted pace attack due to Mitchell Starc’s absence. Ekana’s new-ball assistance for fast bowlers in the first 3-4 overs will work in the Super Giants’ favour.

“Aiden Markram’s exceptional opening form on a venue that punishes mistimed shots is critical,” it added.

ChatGPT, too, predicts LSG to win the match. Its reasoning includes Ekana being a control-based venue. “It suppresses boundary hitting and rewards disciplined bowling across phases,” it says.

“LSG are structurally better equipped: stronger pace attack in early overs, ability to maintain pressure through middle overs and less reliance on power hitting,” it adds.

“DC’s missing strike bowler reduces their ability to influence the most critical phase,” ChatGPT says.

Where to Watch The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 7:30 PM IST. Stream live on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.