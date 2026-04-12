LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant and Co aim for third straight win as they face Shubman Gill's men

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to clinch their third win on the trot when they lock horns against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

LSG began their campaign with a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), but have since turned things around, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (Five wickets) and Kolkata Knight Riders (Three wickets) in their next two matches.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, lost their first two matches against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). They then went onto beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by just one run in their latest match.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Scorecard

Lucknow Super Giants are currently in fifth place with four points from three matches, whereas Gujarat Titans are in seventh place with two points from three matches.

For LSG, all eyes will be on their skipper Rishabh Pant once again. After a disappointing outing against Delhi Capitals where he scored just seven runs, Pant scored an unbeaten68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next match. However, he endured another disappointing outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, where he was dismissed for just 10 runs.

For GT, their skipper Shubman Gill will be a key player to watch, and swill also be Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. Gill is coming on the back of a 45-ball 70 against DC, whereas Rashid Khan registered figures of 3/17.

LSG vs GT predicted playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, George Linde/M Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, and Digvesh Rathi.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan/Kumar Kushagra, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

LSG vs GT full squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, George Linde, Josh Inglis

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu.

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