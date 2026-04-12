LSG vs GT, Match 19 Preview: Another last-ball finish? Check Head-to-Head, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants host the Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Match 19 of IPL 2026 will take place on Sunday, 12 April, at 3:30 PM IST. Both teams arrive on the back of last-ball wins.

LSG edged KKR in a tense finish at Eden Gardens, and GT survived a thriller against DC at Kotla. On paper, both results look clean. In reality, both victories papered over significant cracks.

This afternoon game is a checkpoint moment: which side is genuinely building momentum, and which has simply been winning the margins?

Match Logistics The match is at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Sunday, 12 April, at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss at 3 PM IST. This is LSG's home ground. It is a day game. So, there’s no dew factor. Scorching afternoon conditions are expected in Lucknow. It’ll be LIVE on Star Sports and streaming on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record

GT lead the all-time head-to-head 4-3 across seven IPL meetings since 2022. GT's highest score in this fixture is 227; LSG's is 235. The lowest scores are 130 (GT) and 82 (LSG). The season-by-season breakdown tells the full story of this rivalry's evolution. GT dominated the early years, winning both 2022 meetings (by 5 wickets and 62 runs) and both 2023 meetings (by 7 runs and 56 runs).

View full Image View full Image LSG vs GT Head-to-Head Record

LSG then wrestled back control, winning in 2024 (by 33 runs) and claiming both 2025 encounters (by 6 wickets and 33 runs). LSG have therefore won the last 3 completed meetings going into this fixture. That gives them genuine recent-form confidence despite GT's overall lead.

Team News Predicted XI

GT's central team news question is Jason Holder. He has not played any IPL 2026 game yet, but his credentials are exceptional. He took the most T20 wickets in the 2025 calendar year and, at the 2026 T20 World Cup, scored 33, 49, and 37* against England, South Africa, and India, respectively, while taking 10 wickets.

The debate is whether GT replace Glenn Phillips or Kagiso Rabada with him. GT prefer stability in their XI. So, the team is likely to remain unchanged, with Ashok Sharma in the XII. Kumar Kushagra is the other option in reserve.

GT's probable XI: Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill open, Jos Buttler at No. 3, Washington Sundar at No. 4, Glenn Phillips at No. 5, Rahul Tewatia at No. 6, Shahrukh Khan or Kumar Kushagra at No. 7, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.

The notable LSG development is George Linde, the South African left-arm spinner, who has replaced Wanindu Hasaranga in the squad. If Linde is drafted into the XII, he adds depth to LSG's batting and provides a quality spin option. M Siddharth would make way in that scenario.

The broader structural problem for LSG remains unchanged: Mohammed Shami batting at No. 8 leaves the lower order thin, and Mitchell Marsh has not bowled in the IPL for two seasons, so there is no genuine all-rounder to bridge the gap.

LSG's probable XI: Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh open, Rishabh Pant at No. 3, Ayush Badoni at No. 4, Nicholas Pooran at No. 5, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, George Linde or M Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, and Digvesh Rathi.

Key Players to Watch

Rashid Khan is the standout name going into this game, not because of his batting. After a difficult 2025 (average 57.1, economy 9.3, a wicket every 37 balls), he has returned to his 2022–2024 best this season. In five T20 appearances in 2026, he averages 17, has an economy of 7.1, and takes a wicket every 14 balls.

Rishabh Pant has historically been kept quiet by Rashid. In 107 balls, Pant has scored only 120 and been dismissed 3 times. With Pant coming in at No. 3 in his team's own ground, this battle in the middle overs is the one that could define which team wins.

Avesh Khan vs Shubman Gill is the new-ball battle to watch for LSG. Avesh has dismissed Gill 4 times in 8 IPL innings since 2021, conceding just 65 runs, a strike rate of one dismissal every two meetings. If Gill falls early and cheaply, GT's reliance on their top three of Gill, Sudharsan, and Buttler becomes an acute problem.

Prasidh Krishna vs Rishabh Pant is the other key GT bowling matchup. Prasidh has dismissed Pant twice in three innings while conceding just 18 runs since 2021. Given Pant's short-ball struggles this season, he has been kept quiet repeatedly by targeted pace plans. Prasidh's ability to work him out could be decisive.

Mohammed Siraj is GT's most pressing concern. He was RCB's go-to powerplay bowler for years. At GT, that is the role they need him to fill. In reality, he had two wicketless powerplay overs against PBKS and his only 2 wickets this season came in the 17th and 20th overs. He conceded 100 runs in 8 overs across the DC and RR games combined. His first powerplay wicket of IPL 2026 is long overdue.

Nicholas Pooran is the player under the most scrutiny for LSG. He has not crossed 17 in 10 of his last 11 T20s, a run stretching from the SA20 through no cricket in February-March and into IPL 2026, where he is averaging 7.33 in three games.

Kagiso Rabada has dismissed him 3 times in 28 deliveries in the IPL, and Pooran has scored only 33 against him. If Rabada bowls to Pooran today, the matchup history is firmly in the South African's favour. How long LSG give Pooran before reconsidering his position is a question growing louder by the match.

Jos Buttler has been GT's most consistent contributor with the bat in hand, delivering 116 runs in three innings at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 156, including a half-century.

Aiden Markram has matched him for LSG with 78 runs in three innings at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 156. Both are players who can accelerate a game within a few deliveries.

Pitch Report

Surface + grass: Ekana Cricket Stadium has hosted 23 IPL matches, with the last T20 played here on 1 April 2026, the LSG vs DC opener this season. The average score batting first is 173.87, at 8.76 runs per over. Chasing teams have won 13 of 23 matches (56.52%).

However, the single most important number at Ekana is the toss record: teams winning the toss have won 15 of 23 matches (65.22%), the highest toss correlation of any major IPL venue in regular use. Whichever captain wins the toss today will almost certainly choose to field.

New ball (3–4 overs): This is a day game in scorching Lucknow afternoon heat, which tends to harden the surface. Pace bowlers get good carry early. Both Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav have used the new ball effectively for LSG this season. GT's Siraj must find a way to contribute in this phase or risk leaving all the powerplay work to Rabada and Prasidh.

Middle overs: This is a pitch that does not grip sharply for spinners in the way Chepauk does, but it does slow as the game progresses. The batting-friendly nature of the surface means run rates in the middle are achievable, but quality spin, Rashid and Digvesh Rathi for LSG, can still tighten the screws on batters who are not fully set.

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Dew + toss call: There’s no dew factor since it’s an afternoon game. The toss is nonetheless critical at this ground, with that 65.22% toss-winner record. Bowl first, field first, and then chase under slightly cooler evening conditions. The highest run chase achieved here is 177/2 by Punjab Kings against LSG in 2025.

Par score range: The average of 173.87 batting first, at 8.76 runs per over, reflects a ground where 170–185 is a strong and defendable total. In one memorable match, KKR posted 235/6 here, the highest team innings at this ground, against LSG in 2024. But in the current context of a day game, a first-innings score of 175–190 is the realistic competitive range. The pitch's first-innings scoring history has been as varied as 144, 166, and 227 being chased down on this specific pitch.

Match Prediction

Grok’s Winner: Lucknow Super Giants Top Factors:

LSG’s recent head-to-head dominance (last 3 wins)

Ekana’s extreme toss correlation, combined with the chasing advantage

GT’s powerplay bowling vulnerability (Siraj) vs LSG’s proven new-ball effectiveness

Rashid Khan’s return to form vs Pant, offset by LSG’s overall middle-order control and home conditions

Reasoning:

Recent H2H dominance

LSG have won the last three completed meetings (2024 by 33 runs; 2025 by 6 wickets and 33 runs). GT led 4-3 overall only because of their 2022-23 sweep; the rivalry has clearly shifted. Momentum in a short IPL season is decisive, and LSG enter this fixture with three straight victories in exactly this fixture.

Toss + chasing bias at Ekana

Teams winning the toss have won 15 of 23 matches here (65.22% — highest in the IPL). Chasers have won 13 of 23 (56.52%). It is a day game with no dew, so the captain winning the toss will almost certainly bowl first and chase under slightly cooler evening conditions. The highest successful chase recorded is 177, well within the realistic par range of 170-185. LSG, as the home side, have repeatedly shown they can defend or chase successfully on this surface in recent seasons.

GT powerplay concern vs LSG new-ball strength

Mohammed Siraj has been ineffective in the powerplay this season (0 wickets in first 6 overs, 100 runs conceded in 8 overs across two games). In contrast, Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav have used the new ball effectively for LSG on this exact ground. The data explicitly flags Siraj as GT’s “most pressing concern.” Early wickets or a subdued powerplay will expose GT’s reliance on their top three (Gill-Sudharsan-Buttler).

Key middle-overs match-ups balanced by home conditions

Rashid Khan is back to his best (avg 17, economy 7.1, wicket every 14 balls in 2026), and he has historically restricted Pant (120 runs in 107 balls, dismissed 3 times). Prasidh Krishna also has a strong record against Pant, and Rabada dominates Pooran (3 dismissals in 28 balls). However, these individual edges are countered by LSG’s home advantage on a pitch that slows but does not grip sharply, plus their ability to deploy quality spin (Digvesh Rathi and possibly George Linde). LSG’s recent wins against GT came despite these same match-ups, proving the collective and venue factors outweigh isolated battles.

Google Gemini’s Winner: Gujarat Titans Top Factors

Elite Form of Rashid Khan: After a dip in 2025, Rashid has returned to peak statistical dominance in 2026 (Avg: 17, Econ: 7.1, SR: 14). His historical mastery over LSG’s captain and anchor, Rishabh Pant (3 dismissals in 107 balls), creates a significant tactical bottleneck for LSG during the middle overs.

LSG’s Structural Fragility: LSG has a "thin" lower order with Mohammed Shami forced to bat at No. 8. Furthermore, the lack of a bowling all-rounder (Mitchell Marsh has not bowled in two seasons) limits their flexibility compared to a GT side that boasts multiple bowling options and the potential inclusion of Jason Holder.

The Nicholas Pooran Liability: LSG’s primary middle-order aggressor is in a severe slump, failing to cross 17 runs in 10 of his last 11 T20s. He also faces a nightmare tactical matchup against Kagiso Rabada, who has dismissed him 3 times in just 28 deliveries.

Top-Order Reliability: While LSG relies heavily on Markram, GT’s top three (Gill, Sudharsan, and Buttler) provide more cumulative stability. Even if Gill struggles against Avesh Khan, Buttler’s current form (Avg: 39, SR: 156) provides a high-probability safety net that LSG's inconsistent middle order lacks.

Reasoning

Middle-Over Dominance: In a day game with no dew, the pitch at Ekana tends to slow down. Rashid Khan’s resurgence is the defining factor here; his ability to restrict scoring and remove Pant ensures LSG cannot capitalise on the middle-over phase, where games at this venue are often won or lost.

Matchup Physics (Rabada/Prasidh vs. LSG Batters): Data shows that LSG’s key hitters are vulnerable to GT’s pace plans. Prasidh Krishna has historically stifled Pant (2 dismissals, 18 runs), and Rabada’s dominance over Pooran creates a situation where LSG’s "big hitters" are statistically likely to fail against GT’s specific bowling personnel.

Depth and Balance: LSG’s "structural problem" at No. 8 makes them vulnerable to a top-order collapse. GT's bowling attack is more rounded, and despite Mohammed Siraj's current struggle for Powerplay wickets, the combined pressure from Rabada and Prasidh Krishna is better equipped to exploit the "hard surface" carry mentioned in the pitch report.

Historical Context vs. Data Trend: Although LSG has won the last three meetings, those wins came during a period when Rashid Khan was out of form (2025). With Rashid back to his 2022-2024 "best" levels—a period where GT won four consecutive games against LSG—the statistical pendulum swings back to Gujarat.

ChatGPT’s Winner: Gujarat Titans Top Factors

1. Middle-overs control through Rashid Khan

2. LSG’s fragile middle order form

3. Superior matchup advantage in key player battles

4. GT’s more stable top-order structure

5. LSG’s structural imbalance in team composition

Reasoning

1. Middle-overs control through Rashid Khan

Ekana slows down as the game progresses. Rashid Khan is back to peak form with a strike rate of one wicket every 14 balls. Against Rishabh Pant, he has already restricted scoring and taken wickets. This directly targets LSG’s key phase.

2. LSG’s fragile middle order form

Nicholas Pooran is averaging 7.33 this season and has a poor record vs Kagiso Rabada. With Pant also under pressure in specific matchups, LSG’s middle overs lack reliability.

3. Superior matchup advantage in key player battles

GT hold multiple favourable head-to-heads: Rabada vs Pooran and Prasidh Krishna vs Pant. These are not isolated stats; they directly attack LSG’s core scoring engine.

4. GT’s more stable top-order structure

The Gill–Sudharsan–Buttler axis provides continuity. Even if one fails, the structure absorbs pressure better than LSG’s top-heavy reliance.

5. LSG’s structural imbalance in team composition

LSG lack a genuine all-rounder bridge. With Mohammed Shami at No. 8 and no bowling contribution from Marsh, their lineup has a visible break between batting and bowling phases.

Final Call:

Gujarat Titans have clearer matchup advantages and a more balanced structure for Ekana’s conditions.

Where to Watch

The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 3:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.