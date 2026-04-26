LSG vs KKR LIVE score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl; Knight Riders' Pathirana misses cut in Playing XI

LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE score: The 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 brings together ninth-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and tenth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (April 26). With the match starting at 7:30 PM IST, this night game offers a rare chance for revival for both sides.

LSG's campaign has been hampered by inconsistent batting, though their Powerplay bowling remains elite. Key assets include in-form all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, captain Rishabh Pant, explosive finisher Nicholas Pooran, and a pace unit led by Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, and emerging star Prince Yadav.

KKR, meanwhile, arrive with fresh confidence after their first win of the season and the timely arrival of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana. Their spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will be pivotal on a black-soil Ekana pitch that offers early bounce for pacers before gripping for spinners in the middle overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and finisher Rinku Singh lead a batting lineup that has shown flashes of brilliance but lacks consistency.

Toss update

LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

Full squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra