LSG vs KKR LIVE score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl; Knight Riders' Pathirana misses cut in Playing XI

LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE score: The 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 brings together ninth-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and tenth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (April 26). With the match starting at 7:30 PM IST, this night game offers a rare chance for revival for both sides.
LSG's campaign has been hampered by inconsistent batting, though their Powerplay bowling remains elite. Key assets include in-form all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, captain Rishabh Pant, explosive finisher Nicholas Pooran, and a pace unit led by Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, and emerging star Prince Yadav.
KKR, meanwhile, arrive with fresh confidence after their first win of the season and the timely arrival of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana. Their spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will be pivotal on a black-soil Ekana pitch that offers early bounce for pacers before gripping for spinners in the middle overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and finisher Rinku Singh lead a batting lineup that has shown flashes of brilliance but lacks consistency.
Toss update
LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan
Full squads
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Singh, Navdeep Saini, Varun Chakravarthy
Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth
Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan
"We were looking to bat first. At the moment it's important to see how we are playing as a team. Giving that freedom to the batting unit. Need to assess those conditions. We are going with the same team. That victory was very good. It's always about improvement. Had some good practice sessions, looking forward to the game."
“We are going to bowl first, we want to again put the opposition in the back first and just find the answer as a batting group. Just one change, Linde comes in for Siddharth. Definitely we are working towards it, when there are lots of leaders in the family, you have to find a way and we are pretty close to finding ways and we gotta just stick together, stay tight, because we know that we can turn around the season from here and I'm pretty confident to make it happen. See definitely any kind of confidence is definitely needed and we'll take that one too.”
LSG win the toss and opt to bowl first.
The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow is expected to be balanced but on the slower side, favouring teams that chase.
LSG hold a slight edge in recent head-to-heads, but KKR's spin threat against Pant and company makes this a tightly contested low-to-mid scoring affair. Both sides desperately need two points to stay alive in the playoff race, expect high stakes, tactical bowling battles, and a thriller under the Lucknow lights.
Lucknow Super Giants: Total matches – 24, Matches won – 9, Matches won lost – 14 (Win % - 38)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Total matches – 1, Matches won – 1, Matches lost – 0 (Win % - 100)
Total matches played – 7
Matches won by LSG – 5
Matches won by KKR – 2
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora
Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh/Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi
KKR managed just 1 win along with 5 losses and 1 no-result in 7 matches and have 3 points, leaving them rooted at the bottom of the points table in tenth position with an NRR of -0.879.
LSG managed just 2 wins in 7 matches for 4 points and are sitting ninth on the points table with an NRR of -1.277.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have endured a challenging IPL 2026 season so far. Their campaign began with back-to-back defeats, losing by 6 wickets to Mumbai Indians on March 29 and by a massive 65 runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2. A rain-affected no-result against Punjab Kings on April 6 was followed by further losses: by 3 wickets to Lucknow Super Giants on April 9, by 32 runs to Chennai Super Kings on April 14, and by 5 wickets to Gujarat Titans on April 17. However, they finally snapped their losing streak with a morale-boosting 4-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals on April 19.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have had a disappointing IPL 2026 season so far. They opened their campaign with a 6-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals on April 1, before bouncing back strongly with back-to-back victories, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on April 5 and Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets on April 9. However, their form has collapsed dramatically since then, as LSG have suffered four consecutive defeats: losing by 7 wickets to Gujarat Titans on April 12, by 5 wickets to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 15, by 54 runs to Punjab Kings on April 19, and most recently by 40 runs to Rajasthan Royals on April 22.
The LSG vs KKR clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for LSG vs KKR match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of LSG vs KKR match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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