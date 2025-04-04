LSG vs MI head-to-head IPL 2025: How many wins do Mumbai Indians have in Lucknow? Full details here

Lucknow Super Giants welcome 5-time champions Mumbai Indians to the Ekana Cricket Stadium later today for what promises to be a high-octane clash. Both teams come into this fixture with only 1 win from their 3 matches so far in the Indian Premier League season, although both sides bring about contrasting fortunes into the fixture. LSG will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing defeat to Punjab Kings last time around while MI will look to build up on the momentum they got after beating defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede.