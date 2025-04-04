LSG vs MI head-to-head IPL 2025: How many wins do Mumbai Indians have in Lucknow? Full details here

Lucknow Super Giants welcome 5-time champions Mumbai Indians to the Ekana Cricket Stadium later today for what promises to be a high-octane clash. Both teams come into this fixture with only 1 win from their 3 matches so far in the Indian Premier League season, although both sides bring about contrasting fortunes into the fixture. LSG will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing defeat to Punjab Kings last time around while MI will look to build up on the momentum they got after beating defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede.
This rivalry is at its nascent stage since LSG entered the IPL only in the 2022 season. The two sides have played each other 6 times with the hosts having a significant upper hand in this fixture.
Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Friday’s blockbuster encounter.
Total Matches Played: 6 - LSG: 5 wins, MI: 1 win
The last time the two teams played was at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17, 2024. LSG came out on top with an 18-run victory.
Total matches played: 15, Won: 7, Lost: 7, No Result: 1
Highest score: 199/8 vs Punjab Kings (March 30, 2024) - LSG won by 21 runs
Lowest score: 108 all-out vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 1, 2023) - RCB won by 18 runs
Total matches played: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2,
Highest score: 172/5 (May 16, 2023) - LSG won by 5 runs
Lowest score: 144/7 (April 30, 2024) - LSG won by 4 wickets
KL Rahul (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 289, Average: 144.50, Strike Rake: 156.21, Highest Score: 103*
Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - Matches: 6, Runs: 229, Average: 45.80, Strike Rake: 149.67, Highest Score: 89*
Rohit Sharma (MI) - Matches: 6, Runs: 165, Average: 27.50, Strike Rake: 142.24, Highest Score: 68
Naveen-ul-Haq (LSG) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 7, Economy: 8.84, Average: 20, Best Figures: 4/38
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - Innings: 6, Wickets: 7, Economy: 7.95, Average: 26.14, Best Figures: 2/26
Mohsin Khan (LSG) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.77, Average: 26.33, Best Figures: 2/36
