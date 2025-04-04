LSG vs MI head-to-head IPL 2025: How many wins do Mumbai Indians have in Lucknow? Full details here

The rivalry between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians is only six games old. But in this very short history, the host have a significant upper hand with 5 wins to their name. 

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published4 Apr 2025, 12:18 PM IST
All signs pointing to a victory? Mumbai Indians’ Surya Kumar Yadav with bowling coach Lasith Malinga ahead of their game against Lucknow Supergaints. (Photo by Hindustan Times) 

Lucknow Super Giants welcome 5-time champions Mumbai Indians to the Ekana Cricket Stadium later today for what promises to be a high-octane clash. Both teams come into this fixture with only 1 win from their 3 matches so far in the Indian Premier League season, although both sides bring about contrasting fortunes into the fixture. LSG will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing defeat to Punjab Kings last time around while MI will look to build up on the momentum they got after beating defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede.

This rivalry is at its nascent stage since LSG entered the IPL only in the 2022 season. The two sides have played each other 6 times with the hosts having a significant upper hand in this fixture.

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Friday’s blockbuster encounter.

LSG vs MI: Overall Head to Head in IPL

Total Matches Played: 6 - LSG: 5 wins, MI: 1 win

The last time the two teams played was at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17, 2024. LSG came out on top with an 18-run victory.

LSG’s record in Lucknow

Total matches played: 15, Won: 7, Lost: 7, No Result: 1

Highest score: 199/8 vs Punjab Kings (March 30, 2024) - LSG won by 21 runs

Lowest score: 108 all-out vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 1, 2023) - RCB won by 18 runs

MI’s record in Lucknow

Total matches played: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2,

Highest score: 172/5 (May 16, 2023) - LSG won by 5 runs

Lowest score: 144/7 (April 30, 2024) - LSG won by 4 wickets

LSG vs MI: Most Runs

KL Rahul (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 289, Average: 144.50, Strike Rake: 156.21, Highest Score: 103*

Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - Matches: 6, Runs: 229, Average: 45.80, Strike Rake: 149.67, Highest Score: 89*

Rohit Sharma (MI) - Matches: 6, Runs: 165, Average: 27.50, Strike Rake: 142.24, Highest Score: 68

LSG vs MI: Most wickets

Naveen-ul-Haq (LSG) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 7, Economy: 8.84, Average: 20, Best Figures: 4/38

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - Innings: 6, Wickets: 7, Economy: 7.95, Average: 26.14, Best Figures: 2/26

Mohsin Khan (LSG) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.77, Average: 26.33, Best Figures: 2/36

First Published:4 Apr 2025, 12:18 PM IST
