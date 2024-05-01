LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni’s IPL run-out starts meme fest on social media, ‘paisa ho to…’
LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni was given run-out despite his bat being inside the crease. The IPL run-out has now started a meme fest on social media.
Controversy erupted in the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match on April 30, when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni was ruled run-out despite his bat being inside the crease. The third umpire’s decision went in Mumbai Indians’ favour because the LSG player’s bat was in the air.