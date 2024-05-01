LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni was given run-out despite his bat being inside the crease. The IPL run-out has now started a meme fest on social media.

Controversy erupted in the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match on April 30, when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni was ruled run-out despite his bat being inside the crease. The third umpire’s decision went in Mumbai Indians’ favour because the LSG player’s bat was in the air. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was the first ball of the 19th over, bowled by Hardik Pandya. Badoni hit the ball towards point and ran for a single. MI wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan did a blunder and missed the run-out at the first attempt and then went for it again. This time, he was successful. However, the LSG batter looked relaxed because his bat seemed to be well inside the crease.

Also Read: India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad announced: No Rinku Singh in Final 15; Furious netizens say… When the umpire’s decision came, it seemed surprising even for Mumbai players. Players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan were seen laughing, as they seemed clueless about what had actually happened. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This decision led to heated discussions among fans, commentators and experts about whether it was fair. The incident added drama to the game, which ended up being a close competition despite Mumbai making 144/7 in the first innings. Soon, a meme fest started on social media.

The umpire was accused of “cheating as one of them wrote, “Nothing can beat Ambani Academy of Umpires", while apparently hinting at the Mukesh Ambani family, the owner of the Mumbai franchise, being involved in some wrongdoing.

“Such blatant misuse of money," wrote one user, while another wrote, “Umpire Indians for life. They cant even win after fixing what a shame." “Umpires go blind when Mumbai and Chennai plays don't know why," came from another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“How was this OUT! Poor Poor decision from Third Umpire! Ayush Badoni - KL Rahul- Justin Langer - all were shocked!" posted another user on X (formerly Twitter).

Irfan Pathan criticises third umpire Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan joined the fans in criticising the umpire’s decision. “What a terrible decision by third umpire of run out," he wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The standard of umpiring this season is disappointing. @BCCI must prioritize improvement. Let's bring in specialist umpires and 3rd umpires to raise the bar. The wide review feels like a time-waster with over 95% decisions unchanged. Let's focus on engaging the audience and speeding up the game," posted one fan in reply.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!