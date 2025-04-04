LSG vs MI IPL 2025: 5 key players to watch today as Lucknow will look to continue upper hand over Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants have made a shaky start to the season with two losses from their three matches so far. They will host 5-time champions Mumbai Indians, who also have only one win in their three games, as the two sides will look to climb up the ladder with a win today in Lucknow. These are the five key players to watch out for ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Ravi Bishnoi The spinners will be key to today’s contest as the black soil in Lucknow’s pitch will assist the slower bowlers. LSG will rely heavily on Ravi Bishnoi to headline their spin attack and he will be keen to get back in the groove after a less than ideal start to the IPL season. LSG’s highest wicket taker since 2022 with 42 scalps to his name, the leg spinner has been poor this season with only 3 wickets to his name in the 11 overs he has bowled so far. And with an economy of 12.54, those overs have been expensive.

However, Bishnoi will be keen to exploit the spin-friendly surface and get back into his rhythm as LSG looks to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Punjab Kings last time around

Vignesh Puthur Young left arm spinner form Kerala grabbed the headlines after his opening match heroics at Chennai Super Kings, where he impressed with figures of 3/32 in his four overs. While MI failed to win, Puthur pretty much cemented his place in the XI and with Lucknow’s surface offering purchase for spinner Puthur will be licking his lips in anticipation.

The Kerala spinner will headline MI’s spin attack in tandem with fellow left arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

Rishabh Pant The swashbuckling left handed batter has made a poor start to the season. With scores of 0, 15 and 2, LSG will bank on their skipper to deliver the goods with the bat as pressure is mounting on Rishabh Pant on all fronts. His captaincy has come under scrutiny right from the opening match against Delhi Capitals at home, where his bowling changes potentially led to the away side clutching victory from the jaws of defeat. And with yet another loss in the previous fixture to Punjab Kings, today’s match against MI is the ideal platform for Pant to course-correct his season as batsman and captain.

Rohit Sharma Another key player who has made a faltering start to the Indian Premier League season is the “Hitman”. All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma to get back amongst the runs and give MI a positive start at the top of the order. The veteran batter has hit the dizzying heights he usually does with his devastating stroke play with scores of 0, 8, and 13 in the first three games so far.

Lucknow has been an unhappy hunting ground for MI, as they have never won at the venue since LSG’s inception in 2022. The “Hitman” will be key to giving the 5-time champions the best chance of breaking the jinx.