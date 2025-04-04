LSG vs MI IPL 2025: Can Lucknow bounce back with a victory at home today? Check AI predictions, fantasy teams, and more

Two middle table teams will go head to head today as Lucknow Super Giants (7th) will host 5-time champions Mumbai Indians (6th) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 4, 2025. The teams, both on two points each, come into the fixture with contrasting fortunes. LSG lost their previous game to Punjab Kings at the same venue while MI opened their Indian Premier League 2025 account with a much-needed win at the Wankhede Stadium, against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

LSG vs MI head to head The hosts have the upper hand in this nascent rivalry with 5 wins against MI’s 1 in the six matches the teams have faced each other. In the 2024 season, LSG did the double over their opponents winning both the matches home and away.

LSG vs MI AI: prediction Let’s take a look at what the different Artificial Intelligence models have to say about today’s exciting clash in Lucknow.

According to the most popular AI model, ChatGPT, the hosts have the edge in the match. It said: “If I had to make a prediction, I'd give LSG a slight edge over MI for a few reasons:

- Head-to-Head Dominance – LSG has won 5 out of 6 matches against MI, which shows they have historically performed well in this matchup.

- Home Advantage – The match is being played in Lucknow, where LSG is more familiar with the conditions.

- MI's Inconsistency – While MI bounced back with a win in their last match, they have been struggling with their bowling lineup and form.”

Google’s Gemini echoed the sentiment by saying, “While the Mumbai Indians will be riding high on their recent victory, Lucknow Super Giants have historically performed well against them and have the home advantage. Therefore, a very tentative prediction would be a close win for LSG, considering their head-to-head record and home advantage, but MI's improved form cannot be discounted.”

It is an AI clean sweep as Grok is also favouring a home win, although it feels the match could be a bit close to call. It said: “As of now, with the season just underway, both teams are likely still finding their rhythm. The Ekana pitch typically favors teams that adapt well to slower conditions, potentially giving an edge to the home side, LSG, who might be more familiar with it. Sentiment on X shows split opinions, with some favoring MI due to their low-target chasing ability and others backing LSG with Pant as a game-changer.

“If I had to predict, I’d lean slightly toward Lucknow Super Giants to win today, driven by home advantage and Pant’s potential to deliver a match-winning performance. That said, it’s a close call — MI’s experience could easily tip the scales.”

LSG vs MI: Fantasy Team Batters: David Miller, Nicholas Pooran (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

LSG vs MI: Livemint’s pick We will have to side with AI for today’s fixture as we feel LSG could come out on top for a few reasons. The head-to-head record is the biggest factor in our prediction as Mumbai has never won at the Ekana Stadium and the home advantage will prove too strong for LSG. The slower surface at the Ekana Stadium will suit the home team more as MI have batters that enjoy playing on the faster, bouncier surface at the Wankhede Stadium.