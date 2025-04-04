LSG vs MI IPL 2025: Conversation and hugs! Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Khan engage in banter ahead of clash

LSG vs MI IPL 2025: If videos shared by either team are to go by, you wouldn’t think Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are preparing for a heated battle that is set to take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. But that just goes to show that there is more to cricket than aggressive rivalry across the 22 yards.

On the eve of the match, the Indian contingent across the two teams were engrossed in banter and fun conversations during a practice session at the stadium. MI shared a short clip of Rishabh Pant playfully sneak up behind Rohit Sharma, who was in deep conversation with LSG’s bowling coach Zaheer Khan, before giving him a hug from behind.

As Sharma was playfully telling Khan in Hindi, "Jo karna tha, maine kiya barabar. Abhi mereko koi karne ki jarurat nahi hai", a tip-toeing Pant interrupted the exchange "Haanji!" and a playful hug.

Not to be left behind, LSG shared a different angle of the extended interaction accompanied by the audio “Aaya Hai Raja” from the late 1980s film “Appu Raja” starring Kamal Haasan.

LSG vs MI: Pant, Sharma in need of runs The embracing duo have been plagued with batting issues as both LSG skipper Pant and MI’s veteran batter Sharma have made faltering starts to the IPL season. Both batsmen started the season with a duck with Pant making 17 runs in the 3 matches so far while Sharma has 21 runs to his name.

If Pant delivers the goods for LSG, it would help the home side recover from the disappointing loss against Punjab Kings in the previous fixture at home. In the other corner, Rohit Sharma can help MI make history in Lucknow as they have never won a game in the IPL at this venue.