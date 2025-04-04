LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Kieron Pollard jumps to Rohit Sharma’s defence, says ‘we fail more than we succeed’

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians have made a stuttering start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) season and chief among the issues plaguing the team is the form of their talisman opener, Rohit Sharma. The “Hitman”, as he is fondly known, has failed to show his class with scores of 0, 8, and 13 in the three matches so far, and scrutiny over his place in the side has been getting tighter. However, MI’s batting coach Kieron Pollard, has jumped to his former teammate’s defence, calling Sharma a “legend”.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Lucknow, Pollard was quoted as saying: “I've played alongside Rohit since Under-19 cricket and he has forged his name and etched his name in history in the record books, in different situations, different formats of the game. He is a legend of the game in his own right, and as an individual as well.”

"There are times when you have a couple of low scores ... he has earned the right as an individual to now enjoy his cricket and not be pressurised in certain situations. So let's not judge on a couple of low scores. In cricket, we know we fail more than we succeed, and I'm sure we'll be singing his praises when he gives us that big score, and then we'll be on to the next hot topic," he emphasised in the press conference.

What Rohit Sharma needs to do? Rohit Sharma will need to conjure that big score quickly, and preferably against the Lucknow Super Giants, as Mumbai Indians have historically done poorly at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. In fact, they have never won a game at the venue and in 5 matches against LSG, they have registered only 1 win.

With just 1 win in 3 games so far in this season, the 5-time champions have faced many challenges early on in the season. Pollard feels the key to overcoming them is to just adapt.

"For me and for us, I think it's more about adaptability in whatever is presented on a particular day," Pollard said.