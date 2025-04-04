LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant flops again, gets trolled by fans over hefty price tag—‘biggest fraud in IPL history’

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant, the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League auction history with a ₹27 crore signing, endured yet another failure in IPL 2025.

Pant got out for a 6-ball duck in LSG's first game of the season against his former side, Delhi Capitals. He followed that with 15 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2 against Punjab Kings and another 2 against Mumbai Indians.

Two days after LSG lost to Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League 2025 at Ekhana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of LSG, backed Rishabh Pant.

In a video, Goneka could be heard backing his decision to pick Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore, but stated that Pant's best is yet to come.

Netizens react KKR fans are happy that their most expensive signing, Venkatesh Iyer, is out of the bad form. Iyer made a 29-ball 60 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Another user pointed to the three single-digit scores of Pant.

The third user was a bit too harsh with the criticism. He called Pant a “fraud”.

Rishabh Pant in IPL

Rishabh Pant made his IPL debut with Delhi Capitals in 2016 and scored 198 runs. The 2018 season was Pant's best, where he scored 684 runs at a sensational strike rate of 174. He also smashed his first and only IPL century in the same year. Pant was made the captain of the Delhi franchise in 2021, leading the team to a third-place finish.

