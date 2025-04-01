LSG vs PBKS head-to-head IPL 2025: Who has upper hand in Lucknow vs Punjab rivalry? Full details here

Lucknow Super Giants welcome the Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday for a high voltage game in the Indian Premier League. Both teams come into this fixture with a win under their belt and with 2 points to their name, although the home side has played one more match.

This rivalry is at its nascent stage since LSG entered the IPL only in the 2022 season. The two sides have played each other 4 times with the hosts having the upper hand in this rivalry.

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster encounter.

LSG vs PBKS: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 4 - LSG: 3 wins, PBKS: 1 win

The last time the two teams played was at the same venue on March 30, 2024. The home side came out on top with a 21-run victory

LSG’s record in Lucknow Total Matches Played: 14, Won: 7, Lost: 6, No Result: 1

Highest score: 199/8 vs Punjab Kings (March 30, 2024) - LSG won by 21 runs

Lowest score: 108 all-out vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 1, 2023) - RCB won by 18 runs

PBKS’s record in Lucknow Total Matches Played: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1,

Highest score: 178/5 (March 30, 2024) - LSG won by 21 runs

Lowest score: 161/8 (April 15, 2023) - PBKS won by 2 wickets

LSG vs PBKS: Most Runs KL Rahul (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 107, Average: 26.75, Strike Rake: 125.88, Highest Score: 74

Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 107, Average: 26.75, Strike Rake: 159.70, Highest Score: 72

Quinton de Kock (LSG) - Matches: 2, Runs: 100, Average: 50, Strike Rake: 133.33, Highest Score: 54

LSG vs PBKS: Most wickets Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 9, Economy: 10.12, Average: 18, Best Figures: 4/38

Sam Curran (PBKS) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 7, Economy: 8.81, Average: 13.85, Best Figures: 3/28