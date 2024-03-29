LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details and more

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are all set to face Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on 30 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the 13th IPL match of the season that will begin at 7.30 pm.

Looking at the past matches, LSG have failed to open their account as of now in the ongoing IPL 2024, after they lost their opening match to Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs on 24 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other side, Punjab Kings have one won their opening match against Delhi Capitals on 23 March, while lost second to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets on 25 March.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head to head Both the teams have played 3 matches as of yet in IPL tournaments, where LSG won 2 and PBKS were undefeated in 1 match. LSG’s highest total against PBKS so far is 257, and Punjab’s highest score against LSG is 201. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Pitch Report The Ekana Cricket Stadium is known to favour batters and offers hardly anything to bowlers. Though it may provide some assistance to slower bowlers. For IPL 2024, this is the first time this venue will be used.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Weather Report The temperature will be around 32 degrees in Lucknow when the match starts. It will slightly cool down to 27 degrees later during the match. There is no chance of rain while the humidity won’t go beyond 40%.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Venue, Time, and Date The LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on 30 March at 7:30 pm (IST). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Broadcast Details The LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details The LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: Players to watch out for LSG: KL Rahul (C), Q de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (C), JM Bairstow, LS Livingstone, Harpreet Brar, K Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: LSG: KL Rahul (C), Q de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, KH Pandya, MP Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan-I, Naveen-ul-Haq, YS Thakur

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (C), JM Bairstow, SM Curran, JM Sharma (wk), LS Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, HV Patel, K Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, RD Chahar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

